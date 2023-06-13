300 On this date in 2003, Roger Clemens reached 300 wins and became the third pitcher with 4,000 strikeouts, leading the New York Yankees over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2. Clemens became the 21st pitcher to win 300 games.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experts around southwest Montana say that, among the many factors at play, we should look at disease and bureaucratic failures as possible ex…
Chris Abrego has spent the past two years as Hardware Cafe owner in the trenches with his employees, sleeves rolled up.
Benefis Helena Specialty Center leadership touted progress of its Capital City Mall site in a news release update on the project sent Thursday.
Early exposure to scientific rigor and climate change’s effect on ranches led Rikki Held to confer her name to the nation’s first constitution…
Two Helena alcohol producers won top honors on international stages