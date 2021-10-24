Stacy Schmidt, Wolf Creek/Craig Volunteer Fire Service and Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue

"In both organizations I've learned so many things about fighting fires and medical stuff and back country awareness and survival skills, all kinds of stuff I never would have learned otherwise from people who know it really well," she said. "I think it's definitely molded who I've become as a person. In my real job, there's not a lot that rattles me and it's probably because of my volunteer work."

Schmidt was nominated for this recognition by Helena resident Jodi Gollehon.

"Stacy works tirelessly as a member of the Lewis and Clerk Search and Rescue team and as a volunteer EMT (and firefighter) for the Wolf Creek Fire Department," Gollehon wrote in the nomination letter. "She devotes nearly all her free time to both organizations, and her skill set and knowledge are truly unmatched. Both organizations are extremely lucky to have her."

While the recognition may be well deserved, Schmidt said all first responders in the community and elsewhere are just as deserving.

"Those people, they're all first responders," she said of her fellow volunteers with search and rescue and the fire department. "They're getting up at all hours of the night to go into the worst of conditions to go help people on probably the worst day of their life and they don't get paid. They do it because they want to do it."