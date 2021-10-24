Stacy Schmidt, Wolf Creek/Craig Volunteer Fire Service and Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue

Longtime Wolf Creek/Craig Volunteer Fire Service QRU Coordinator and Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue volunteer Stacy Schmidt said she was drawn to the work after witnessing a tragedy.
While living in Craig she saw an accident occur on the Dearborn River.
"There were some really high flows on the Dearborn and some people drowned," Schmidt said. "And I remember just kind of sitting idly by, wanting to help but not capable of helping."
Not long after, she signed on with then-Fire Chief Rod Boboth's crew.
"I just loved the people so much," she said. "It just draws a certain type of people."
Schmidt said there is a real sense of camaraderie among that group of people.
"I just admire them so much, and it's the same with search and rescue," she said.
Later in life she moved to Helena. Schmidt said she remained an active volunteer with the rural fire department, "but I wasn't nearly on as many calls as I used to go on."
A couple of friends were volunteering with Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue. After hearing about their time with this organization, she said "I thought maybe I should give this a try."
Years later, Schmidt said the hours spent volunteering with those organizations has meant a lot to her.
"In both organizations I've learned so many things about fighting fires and medical stuff and back country awareness and survival skills, all kinds of stuff I never would have learned otherwise from people who know it really well," she said. "I think it's definitely molded who I've become as a person. In my real job, there's not a lot that rattles me and it's probably because of my volunteer work."
Schmidt was nominated for this recognition by Helena resident Jodi Gollehon.
"Stacy works tirelessly as a member of the Lewis and Clerk Search and Rescue team and as a volunteer EMT (and firefighter) for the Wolf Creek Fire Department," Gollehon wrote in the nomination letter. "She devotes nearly all her free time to both organizations, and her skill set and knowledge are truly unmatched. Both organizations are extremely lucky to have her."
While the recognition may be well deserved, Schmidt said all first responders in the community and elsewhere are just as deserving.
"Those people, they're all first responders," she said of her fellow volunteers with search and rescue and the fire department. "They're getting up at all hours of the night to go into the worst of conditions to go help people on probably the worst day of their life and they don't get paid. They do it because they want to do it."
She thanked Boboth, current Wolf Creek/Craig Volunteer Fire Service Chief Rocky Infanger and the rest of the volunteers for their guidance throughout her career.
"It's collectively a group of people that I admire and I want to be more like them," she said.
