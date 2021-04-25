Stacy Baird

1) The East Helena School District is facing a huge growth in the area with several large subdivisions, that could potentially impact our schools in the future. I feel it is important to keep the East Helena teacher to student ratio small and continue to take pride in that, to keep the high academics that we currently have. I would like to figure out a way to lower taxes for the tax payer, while maintaining the high level of education and increasing a higher level of extra-curricular activities for the students.

2) We will have new Administration coming in the next school year, with three new principals and a new Superintendent. Our other two schools had a new principal last year. With this, changes are bound to happen, even if the change is good, it may still be hard on some. We need to make sure that we continue to focus on the students during these transitions, that the community knows and loves about the East Helena School District.

3) As a parent but also a coach’s wife, I believe that the middle school should have a sports program for every sport that are offered in High School. I would also like to see the other school clubs like BPA, FFA, Speech and Debate, Key Club and others start in the middle school. These programs help get these kids prepare for the High School level and life after school, but also keeps them engaged in a team setting and a positive atmosphere.