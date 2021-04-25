My name is Stacy Baird; I have a wonderful husband and two amazing kids. I was born and raised in Helena and have been in the East Helena community for 15 years.
Age: 35
Contact info: stacybaird@mt.net
Education: I graduated from Capital High School in 2003, and immediately attended Big Sky Somatic Institute for massage, graduating in 2006 with a certificate in Eastern and Western Healing Arts for massage therapy.
Occupation: Business Owner / Licensed Massage Therapist
Relevant experience: I have owned and operated a successful business for 17 years. I served on the first Montana Massage Board for eight years as a Professional Member and Chair for part of the terms. Also served on the screening panel for the Montana Massage Board. Worked with Legislature on issues regarding massage. Currently, I am the secretary of the Helena Bearcats Wrestling Board. As the Community Outreach Coordinator at LifePoint Church, I have organized numerous community events that have benefited the East Helena schools and students. I’m a mother of two that are currently enrolled in the East Helena School District.
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
1) The East Helena School District is facing a huge growth in the area with several large subdivisions, that could potentially impact our schools in the future. I feel it is important to keep the East Helena teacher to student ratio small and continue to take pride in that, to keep the high academics that we currently have. I would like to figure out a way to lower taxes for the tax payer, while maintaining the high level of education and increasing a higher level of extra-curricular activities for the students.
2) We will have new Administration coming in the next school year, with three new principals and a new Superintendent. Our other two schools had a new principal last year. With this, changes are bound to happen, even if the change is good, it may still be hard on some. We need to make sure that we continue to focus on the students during these transitions, that the community knows and loves about the East Helena School District.
3) As a parent but also a coach’s wife, I believe that the middle school should have a sports program for every sport that are offered in High School. I would also like to see the other school clubs like BPA, FFA, Speech and Debate, Key Club and others start in the middle school. These programs help get these kids prepare for the High School level and life after school, but also keeps them engaged in a team setting and a positive atmosphere.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
I feel that East Helena did a fantastic job with the restrictions set by the county, in order to get our kids back in school five days a week from the beginning of the school year, where the kids are thriving with their peers and teacher. I would like to see our schools return back to normal by next fall.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
I would like to be an active participant on the Board serving the best interests of our students and community. If a problem arises, I would like to be part of the solution. I want to be an open door to the students, community, administration, staff and teachers to be able to create a liaison with each grade to keep an open communication on what the needs are. I’m all for building relationships with all parties involved to maintain a healthy atmosphere for our kids.