Squatter accused of stealing from homeowners

Police allege a 23-year-old Helena man burglarized the residence he had been squatting in, stealing two firearms and multiple pieces of jewelry.

A Helena police officer responded to the residence on the 1800 block of Missoula Avenue Feb. 6. The residents told the officer their house had been "ransacked," according to the officer's affidavit. The officer noted that shelves had been knocked over, drawers were left open and the house was in disarray.

The residents also said "there were some 'squatters' that lived in the basement" in addition to a rent-paying tenant, neither of which had permission to enter the upstairs portion of the residence.

The officer then spoke with the "squatter," Andrew Anderson, who was "highly intoxicated and not making much sense."

The officer reported that Anderson was wearing an orange jacket that was "obviously filled with items" and that he claimed to have just returned home at about 6 p.m. after an all-day job hunt.

The officer noticed a spent 9 mm casing on the ground near the entry to the basement and a bullet hole in the ceiling. Anderson said he knew nothing about them. The officer reported having responded earlier in the evening to the neighbor's residence, where a bullet went through the window and into the ceiling.