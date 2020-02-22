Squatter accused of stealing from homeowners

Police allege a 23-year-old Helena man burglarized the residence he had been squatting in, stealing two firearms and multiple pieces of jewelry.
A Helena police officer responded to the residence on the 1800 block of Missoula Avenue Feb. 6. The residents told the officer their house had been "ransacked," according to the officer's affidavit. The officer noted that shelves had been knocked over, drawers were left open and the house was in disarray.
The residents also said "there were some 'squatters' that lived in the basement" in addition to a rent-paying tenant, neither of which had permission to enter the upstairs portion of the residence.
The officer then spoke with the "squatter," Andrew Anderson, who was "highly intoxicated and not making much sense."
The officer reported that Anderson was wearing an orange jacket that was "obviously filled with items" and that he claimed to have just returned home at about 6 p.m. after an all-day job hunt.
The officer noticed a spent 9 mm casing on the ground near the entry to the basement and a bullet hole in the ceiling. Anderson said he knew nothing about them. The officer reported having responded earlier in the evening to the neighbor's residence, where a bullet went through the window and into the ceiling.
After a search warrant was granted, the officer recovered the victim's missing 9 mm pistol as well as other items reported missing.
When the renter of the basement arrived home, he told the officer he was allowing Anderson to stay, but that Anderson was supposed to be moving his belongings out. The renter also said that his belongings had been rifled through since he left for work that afternoon, which had happened before. The renter said he has previously spoken with Anderson about not going through his stuff. He said he did not believe anything was missing.
The renter told officers he was home between 2 and 4 p.m. and that Anderson was there the whole time, contradicting Anderson's statement. At that point, the officer arrested Anderson.
Anderson asked if he could have his jacket back because he was cold. The officer searched the jacket before returning it to Anderson and discovered items identified by the victims as belonging to them, including ammunition and a pocket watch. The officer also reported finding a "marijuana pipe" in the jacket pocket.
Anderson was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal endangerment as well as one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.