Multiple Bruins, Bengals clinch state tournament berths, East Helena gets first wins at divisionals

To get there though, they will need to knock out a fellow girls doubles team from Capital. Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins will face teammates Ana Salyards and Sarah Kubicka in the consolation quarterfinals. The team that wins that match will play Flynn/Bridges, with the winners advancing to state.

Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles are another CHS girls doubles team still in the mix. If the Bruins tandem wins their first match Thursday, they would face Helena's Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise for a spot in the third-place match and the state tournament.

Helena and Capital each have boys doubles teams alive too. Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley of CHS are one win away from state, as are Dylan Maharg and Ethan Hayes of Helena High. Those teams are on opposite sides of the bracket.

But the Helena tandem of Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell are still in the mix as well and would face Olson/Shipley in the consolation semis with a win in their first match Thursday.