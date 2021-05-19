Multiple Bruins, Bengals clinch state tournament berths, East Helena gets first wins at divisionals

On the first day of the Southern AA Divisional tennis tournament, Helena High and Capital scored a number of wins, and both teams sent players through to the Class AA state tournament.
For Capital, two singles players advanced on Wednesday in Bozeman. Ryan Ashley wrapped up a state tournament berth after playing his way into the Southern AA championship match.
Ashley, a freshman, rolled through the competition, winning all of his matches in straight sets. He will face Blake Phillips of Bozeman in the title match.
Also qualifying for the state tournament in girls singles was Capital's Regan Hanson, who like Ashley, won three matches Wednesday, all in straight sets. She'll go head-to-head with Meg McCarty of Bozeman Thursday in the girls final.
For Helena High, the girls doubles team of Eva Santos and Emma Hasquet swept through three matches to reach the Southern AA final and clinch their spots at state too.
The Bengals tandem defeated Mara Flynn and Kayla Bridges of Capital in the semifinals by the scores of 7-5, 6-2. Santos and Hasquet also won their other matches in straight sets.
Flynn and Bridges are still alive and need another victory Thursday in the consolation semifinals to wrap up their trip to state.
To get there though, they will need to knock out a fellow girls doubles team from Capital. Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins will face teammates Ana Salyards and Sarah Kubicka in the consolation quarterfinals. The team that wins that match will play Flynn/Bridges, with the winners advancing to state.
Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles are another CHS girls doubles team still in the mix. If the Bruins tandem wins their first match Thursday, they would face Helena's Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise for a spot in the third-place match and the state tournament.
Helena and Capital each have boys doubles teams alive too. Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley of CHS are one win away from state, as are Dylan Maharg and Ethan Hayes of Helena High. Those teams are on opposite sides of the bracket.
But the Helena tandem of Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell are still in the mix as well and would face Olson/Shipley in the consolation semis with a win in their first match Thursday.
In boys singles, Helena has two still alive in the consolation bracket for state. Luke Donaldson is in consolation semifinals could face teammate, Will Johnson for a berth at state, if Johnson is able to beat Owen Sanford of Bozeman Thursday.
Qayl Kujala and Keaton Normandy also still alive in girls singles, as is Catherine Burbidge of Capital. All three need to win two matches to advance to state.
East Helena gets first divisional wins
In its first ever trip to the postseason, the East Helena tennis teams notched a few team firsts Wednesday in Hardin at the Southeastern A Divisional.
Amber Stevenson was the first girls player to get a win at divisionals for East Helena and was 1-2 on the day before being knocked out.
Yet, two Vigilantes singles players are still alive on the boys side of the bracket in Justin Brewer and Connor Brown, who each went 2-1 Wednesday in Hardin.
Brewer and Brown will aim for state tournament berths Thursday, but each player needs two more wins in order to do that.
