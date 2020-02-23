Sports Briefs: MCAA crowns state basketball champions; Bighorns fall

Montana Christian Athletic Association crowns state champions

Over the weekend, the P.E. Center at Carroll College has been jam packed with high school basketball action as the MCAA hosted its Men's and Women's state championships there.

There were eight games each day and after three days of roundball, two champions were decided. In the Men's bracket, the Gallatin Valley Cougars and the Billings Christian Warriors advanced to the final round, with the Warriors winning the game 83-43 to take the title.

In the Women's game prior to that, Stillwater Christian school and Flathead valley Homeschool battled it out for the state championship and Stillwater won in a close battle. The final score was 53-49.

— IR Staff Report

