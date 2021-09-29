Helena High soccer teams both draw with Missoula Sentinel

After having matches delayed by a day, the Helena High soccer teams traveled to Missoula on Wednesday to take Missoula Sentinel.

When it was all said and done, both boys and girls teams played to a draw. It was a turn around from the previous result, especially on the girls side as the Bengals won 5-1 in the first meeting.

"We were probably as hard on ourselves as we were on Sentinel," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "We had a lot of opportunities, we just weren't able to finish them. We had 23 corners and we just didn't put the ball in a very good place. We just didn't pass as well as we usually do. It was just an off day."

Aided by an own goal, the Spartans scored three times. Helena got goals from Logan Todorovich, Avery Kraft and Elsa Grebenc, which helped maintain the Bengals unbeaten record (8-0-2). Helena leads the Western AA with 26 points, Missoula Hellgate is second with 19.

The Helena boys scored a 3-2 win over Sentinel earlier in the season at Siebel Soccer Fields in Helena and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against the Spartans Wednesday.

Jasper Cook found the back of the net for Helena High on a goal that was assisted by Tommaso Netto.