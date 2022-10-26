Helena girls soccer seasons ends with semifinal loss to Gallatin

The Helena High girls soccer team was aiming to reach a second state championship match in the past three seasons on Wednesday in Bozeman.

But in a rematch of last season's Class AA girls soccer playoff semifinal, the Bengals squared off against the Gallatin Raptors and for the second straight year, it was Gallatin that walked away victorious thanks to a 4-2 win.

Last season, the two teams met at Nelson Stadium in Helena and on a cold, windy day, the Raptors scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory. On Wednesday, the goals came much quicker as the Raptors scored about around the midway point of the first half thanks to a goal from Tessa Scott.

Olivia Collins, who came in with 33 goals scored, found the net for the first time just a few minutes later in the first half to make it 2-0. Gallatin added another goal to eventually push the lead to 3-0 in the 37th minute.

Yet, before the first half ended, Helena was finally able to muster some offense as Elli Wilson scored on a corner kick in the 39th minute. Then, during stoppage time, Avery Kraft scored a goal, which got the Bengals within one and made her the all-time school leader for career goals (46) at Helena High (girls soccer).

The goal by Kraft also cut the Gallatin lead to 3-2 and it stayed that way for much of the second half until Collins, who scored five goals in the quarterfinal win for the Raptors, added her second, giving Gallatin all the insurance it would need to advance to the state championship match for the second straight year.

The Raptors will host the title game once again. Last season, they dropped the championship match to Billings West, but the Golden Bears were knocked out on Tuesday by Missoula Sentinel.

Helena finished as the No. 2 in the Western AA behind only Missoula Hellgate. They will finish 10-4-2 overall after advancing to the state semifinals for the third season in a row.