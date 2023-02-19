Tom Sroczyk and George Cotton led local bowlers at the annual USBC Open City Bowling Tournament at Sleeping Giant Lanes recently. Sroczyk captured the scratch all-around championship, knocking down 2,077 pins.

Cotton garnered the singles title, firing a 752 series, and was also half of the winning doubles crown, with Ryan Funk, shooting a 1,332. The Smelly Balls foursome (James Howes, John Wood, Jonathan Jensen, Josh Starkel) won the team event, with a score of 2,529.

In the handicap division, the all-events title was claimed by Matt Wilder, posting a 2,333. Tyler Martin earned the singles championship at 888, and was part of the winning doubles combo as well, with Justin Darlington, scoring 1,576. The team event was won by AMIIGAF (Rebecca Matthies, Kaci Matthies, Mike Stroop, Charles Matthies), compiling 2,972 total pins.

High scratch games were performed by James Howes 289 (twice), Sean Hill 280 and Joshua Starkel 279.

Earlier, at January's Masters/Masterettes Tourney, the best local junior kegler scores were turned in by David Wisely, Damian Humphreys, Alex Balcerzak, Evan Felkins, Tavin Avard, Cadin Tate and Emily Bazurto.

A few of the top scores during SGL league play recently were Jim Grigsby in the men's division, with a 289 game and 718 series, followed by Scott Davis 280 and Dave Thurston 279; and Shawn Jacobs and Zach Rathe, with 741 and 705 series.

On the women's side, Caitlyn Murphy fired a 255/672, ahead of Jenny Chambers 253 and Danielle Bolan 236; and Terri Johnson's 633 series and Katie Eslick 627.

In the seniors division, Ben Rogers was high at 233. Next came Keith Kramlick 227 and Ben Rogers 206; and the women's Dawn Barnes 189, Marie Kall 181 and Deb Redmond 179.

Clancy's Reese Esponda, with Missoula's Roots Gymnastics, placed third in the all-around at the WOGA Classic International Elite Invitational, in Dallas, Texas.

Esponda, 14, and competing in her first international meet, totaled 51.700 points, while placing third in both the floor exercise and balance beam, scoring 12.700 and 13.100, respectively. A home-schooled freshman, she also finished fourth on vault (13.450) and sixth on the uneven parallel bars (12.450).

"The girl who placed second was the No. 3 junior from Japan," Roots coach Chris Bushard related. "Reese did a really good job and next weekend will be her first shot for national team qualification at the Winter Cup."