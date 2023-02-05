This week Sidelines highlights the exploits of a couple of Helena-area bowlers who knocked down more than their share of pins, and a history-making gymnast extraordinaire.

Caitlyn Murphy posted the high women's scores at Sleeping Giant Lanes last month, firing a 289 game, sandwiched by a 258 and 235, and a record-setting 782 series, while competing in the Sunday Night Out League on Jan. 8. Her previous PRs were 285 and 760. The 782 breaks the 28-year-old series mark for local-area women, eclipsing Denice Street's 781 in 1995 by a single pin. Murphy now owns two of the top four series scores in local history, with Street and Sharon Eslick (767, 2006).

"I had the front 10 on the second game and barely missed the 11th strike," Caitlyn wrote on Facebook last month. Her 289 is tied with Katie Eslick and sister Erin Murphy for the fourth-highest local area game ever, behind 300s by Teri Street (2000), Mari Pizzini (2016) and MacKenzie Mosness (2017); Pizzini at 298 (2017); and Denice Street's 290 (2002). Before the end of January, she added games of 269 and 255, with 655 and 649 series.

As for the rest of last month's top games, Terri Johnson and Katie Eslick each bowled 269s, followed by Laura Whale 245, Eslick 243, Johnson 238 and Jenny Chambers 234. Eslick shot a 732 series, ahead of Johnson's 663/621, Eslick 662, Kimberly Bolan 606 and Chambers 591.

On the men's side, Matt Bolan fired a perfect 300 game on Jan. 23, in the Renegade League. It was Bolan's first sanctioned perfecto, his previous high being a 289. This is SGL's sixth 300 of the season, as well.

Rounding out the top games were Tony Woodward and George Cotton with 290s, Ryan Collick 288, Rich Franco 280, Sean Hill 278/275, Cotton 267 and Bill Copple 258. The best series belonged to Cotton's 277, followed by Collick 765, Scott Hirschi 761, Ryan Funk 728 (twice), Garth Johnson and Andy Jacobs with 717s, and Dave Thunstrom's 689.

In the senior's division, Keith Kramlick and Bruce McMaster were tops with 236s, while Ronnie Gimnich had a 225, Craig Stewart 224, Kramlick 222, Ed Gunter and Greg Batchelor with 213s, John Darlow 210, and Tom Shanholtzer 201. Sue Kearns led the women with a 200, ahead of Debbie Thares at 198, Marlene Dupree and Kim Ryan with 195s, ahead of Dawn Barnes 193, Judy Spath 186, Kim Ryan 180, and Joan Sheline and Jeanine Reiss at 178s.

Reese Esponda, 14, has qualified for Junior International Elite gymnastics competition, after winning one principle, placing second in another, and finishing runner-up in the all-around in her session (fourth overall) at the Vegas Cup recently. Competing in the junior elite division, Esponda totaled 49.20 points, with PRs of 13.10 on the floor exercise and 11.35 on the uneven parallel bars, placing first and fifth, respectively. She finished runner-up on vault at 13.10 points, and fifth on ballance beam with an 11.65.

"She is now eligible to compete for spots representing the USA in international competition," related her coach Chris Bushard, of Missoula's Roots Gymnastics and Dance Club. "Reese is one of the very few to ever reach this status in the state of Montana. It's a huge accomplishment backed by a ton of hard work."

Next up is the WOGA Classic International Elite Meet on Feb. 18 in Dallas, Texas. "This is her first chance to make the national team if she places in the top-8 all-around," Bushard said. She also qualified for the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 26.

Esponda, a home-schooled freshman, started out with Mount Helena Gymnastics/Gym406, under coach Denny Allen. She splits her time between training in Missoula and the family home in Clancy. "Pretty much anything she accomplishes from here on out is a first for a Helena gymnast," Allen told this reporter last year, after Esponda placed sixth at junior nationals.