Helena rodeo to host famous bucking horses, bulls

Some very special four-legged athletes are coming to Helena.

When the Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicks off Thursday, it’ll feature some of the most famous bucking horses and bulls on the continent.

Virgil, a big gray bucking horse, will be in town, with one goal: to buck off cowboys, said his caretaker, Dale Kling, operations manager for C5 Rodeo Co.

The 1,700 lb. gelding has a storied resume. He’s twice won the PRCA’s Bareback Horse of the Year (2018-19) and has three times been runner up for the award.

The horse was sired by a Montana stud and out of a mare named Apples. He was raised on Kling’s ranch near Grassy Butte, N.D. Part of the agreement for the use of the Montana stallion was that Kling would give the colt back to the stud’s owner. Kling randomly chose a colt to give away, and it was Virgil, who hadn’t been bucked at the time; Kling had no idea of his potential.

Virgil’s new owner sold him again, to another rodeo producer. Virgil grew in strength and talent, and when he bucked at Rodeo Houston with a 91 point ride, the C5 Rodeo Co. decided to purchase him back.

Virgil has been a bareback horse for his entire career, until this spring, when he was switched to the saddle bronc riding.