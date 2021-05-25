 Skip to main content
Helena's only U.S. Ski Team members
U.S. SKI TEAM

Helena's only U.S. Ski Team members

Rogers Little, Konnor Ralph.jpg

Helena's only U.S. Ski Team members, Rogers Little (left) and Konnor Ralph, met last weekend during Ralph's graduation party from Windell Academy at Konnor's East Helena Valley family home. Little was a downhill racer on the U.S. team from 1967-72, and had qualified for the Tokyo Winter Olympics before injuring his leg in a motocross accident and missed the Games. Ralph, 18, was recently selected for the U.S. Freeski Team, as he pursues his dream of making the 4-man U.S. Olympic squad. Photo by Curt Synness
