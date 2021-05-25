Helena's only U.S. Ski Team members, Rogers Little (left) and Konnor Ralph, met last weekend during Ralph's graduation party from Windell Academy at Konnor's East Helena Valley family home. Little was a downhill racer on the U.S. team from 1967-72, and had qualified for the Tokyo Winter Olympics before injuring his leg in a motocross accident and missed the Games. Ralph, 18, was recently selected for the U.S. Freeski Team, as he pursues his dream of making the 4-man U.S. Olympic squad. Photo by Curt Synness