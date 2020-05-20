Results from Last Chance Raceway Grand Prix

It's been a long time without sports in Montana. But one of the few sporting events that has taken place, was held right here in Helena last Sunday as the Last Chance Raceway held its Grand Prix.
Dirt bike racers competed in 22 classes after the county approved of the competition.
"We had a great day of social distancing, wearing our appropriate gear for protection and providing a safe event for the community," +30 A class champion Jason Steffins said.
The results for each class are listed below:
Last Chance Raceway Grand Prix
Results
+30 A: 1.Jason Steffins
+30 B: 1. Seth Beck 2. Mark Broadhead 3. Tressa Rau 4. Nathan Velin 5. Tim Starkey
+40 A: 1. Jon Dullum 2. Nick Hamlin 3. Michael Slovenec
+40 B: 1. Mark Broadhead 2. Matt Lee 3. Craig Martin 4. Brian Piedalue 5. Tressa Rau
+50 B: 1. Steven Handl 2. Rick Bagley
50cc Open: 1.Tazen Smith 2. Rayder Boese 3. Jaxon Washington 4. Owen Clinch 5. Jett Rau
65cc Open: 1. Tazen Smith 2. Jaxon Washington 3. Owen Clinch
85cc A: 1. Ezra Quast 2. Trevor Velin
85cc B: 1. Hunter Andresen 2. Tj Hedden 3. Owen Ivers 4. Herbie Lay 5. Zack Flink
Beginner: 1. Sawyer Cain 2. Cole Mccloud 3. Tyler Twaddle 4. Boston Lay 5. Brandon Fouch
Enduro A: 1. Ricky Preece 2. Ryan Alley
Enduro B: 1. Craig Martin 2. Rick Bagley 3. Vann Preece 4. Steven Handl 5. Shawn Cargill
Iron Man: 1. Riley Genereux 2. Thane Melton 3. Sam Sailors 4. Todd Breth 5. Nate Neergaard
Iron Women: 1. Samantha Jacobson 2. Michelle Talseth
Junior: 1. James Morrision 2. Langston Steffins 3. Monty Tipps 4. Ruhne Lee 5. Tanner Hardie
Open 2 Stroke: 1. Jason Steffins 2. Langston Steffins 3. Ryan Alley 4. Chance Halvorsen
Open A: 1. Triston Alexander 2. Jordan Jacobson 3. Jeremiah Theys 4. Jay Olsen 5. Justin Rau
Open B: 1. Nolan Cate 2. James Morrison 3. Ruhne Lee 4. Morgan Burns 5. Dan Andresen
Open Mini: 1. Ezra Quast 2. Owen Ivers 3. Zack Flink 4. Andrew Dullum 5. Jeff Hale
Run What Ya Brung: 1. Sawyer Cain 2. Ricky Preece 3. Evin Mitchell 4. Herbie Lay 5. Walker Lay
Womens A: 1. Christina James
Womens B: 1. Ericka Alm 2. Taylor Lee
