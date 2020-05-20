Results from Last Chance Raceway Grand Prix
Results from Last Chance Raceway Grand Prix

last chance race

A racer goes off a jump during the Last Chance Grand Prix last Sunday at the Last Chance Raceway. 

 Courtesy photo

It's been a long time without sports in Montana. But one of the few sporting events that has taken place, was held right here in Helena last Sunday as the Last Chance Raceway held its Grand Prix.

Dirt bike racers competed in 22 classes after the county approved of the competition. 

"We had a great day of social distancing, wearing our appropriate gear for protection and providing a safe event for the community," +30 A class champion Jason Steffins said.

The results for each class are listed below: 

Last Chance Raceway Grand Prix 

Results

+30 A: 1.Jason Steffins

+30 B: 1. Seth Beck 2. Mark Broadhead 3. Tressa Rau 4. Nathan Velin 5. Tim Starkey

+40 A: 1. Jon Dullum 2. Nick Hamlin 3. Michael Slovenec

+40 B: 1. Mark Broadhead 2. Matt Lee 3. Craig Martin 4. Brian Piedalue 5. Tressa Rau

+50 B: 1. Steven Handl 2. Rick Bagley

50cc Open: 1.Tazen Smith 2. Rayder Boese 3. Jaxon Washington 4. Owen Clinch 5. Jett Rau

65cc Open: 1. Tazen Smith 2. Jaxon Washington 3. Owen Clinch

85cc A: 1. Ezra Quast 2. Trevor Velin

85cc B: 1. Hunter Andresen 2. Tj Hedden 3. Owen Ivers 4. Herbie Lay 5. Zack Flink

Beginner: 1. Sawyer Cain 2. Cole Mccloud 3. Tyler Twaddle 4. Boston Lay 5. Brandon Fouch

Enduro A: 1. Ricky Preece 2. Ryan Alley

Enduro B: 1. Craig Martin 2. Rick Bagley 3. Vann Preece 4. Steven Handl 5. Shawn Cargill

Iron Man: 1. Riley Genereux 2. Thane Melton 3. Sam Sailors 4. Todd Breth 5. Nate Neergaard

Iron Women: 1. Samantha Jacobson 2. Michelle Talseth

Junior: 1. James Morrision 2. Langston Steffins 3. Monty Tipps 4. Ruhne Lee 5. Tanner Hardie

Open 2 Stroke: 1. Jason Steffins 2. Langston Steffins 3. Ryan Alley 4. Chance Halvorsen

Open A: 1. Triston Alexander 2. Jordan Jacobson 3. Jeremiah Theys 4. Jay Olsen 5. Justin Rau

Open B: 1. Nolan Cate 2. James Morrison 3. Ruhne Lee 4. Morgan Burns 5. Dan Andresen

Open Mini: 1. Ezra Quast 2. Owen Ivers 3. Zack Flink 4. Andrew Dullum 5. Jeff Hale

Run What Ya Brung: 1. Sawyer Cain 2. Ricky Preece 3. Evin Mitchell 4. Herbie Lay 5. Walker Lay

Womens A: 1. Christina James

Womens B: 1. Ericka Alm 2. Taylor Lee

