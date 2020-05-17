Tom Sroczyk, Caitlyn Murphy bowl SGL high averages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sleeping Giant Lanes has released their top bowling scores for the season, which was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capturing high average honors, were Caitlyn Murphy in the womens’ division, with a mark of 191, and Tom Sroczyk on the mens’ side, averaging 220 a game. This is Sroczyk’s sixth “Herb Goecke’s Award,” having previously posted the best league average from 2011-15. Murphy’s top series was a 649, while Sroczyk shot an 810.

Three keglers fired 300 games this year, including Josh Starkel, Vince Saccheri (twice) and Esmer Tanuyan. It was the 22nd and 23rd perfectos of Saccheri’s illustrious career. Jenny Chambers rolled the womens’ high game of 257.

The high series belonged to George Cotton and Danielle Bolan, at 826 and 674, respectively. Cotton’s score ranks No. 3 all-time in local bowling league/tournament history.

