State lacrosse champions are crowned in Helena

The Montana High School Lacrosse Association held its state tournaments in the capital city over the weekend as players and teams from across the state converged on Helena.

There was three divisions for competition: boys division one and boys division two, as well as girls division one. Helena had two teams in the mix in the boys D1 bracket as both West Helena and East Helena (Helena and surrounding schools) had squads.

The two teams met in a pair of crosstown matchups earlier in the regular season but on Saturday, West Helena posted a 1-1 record. West Helena won 13-2 over the Billings Bearcats in the quarterfinals before dropping their next match in the semis to West Billings 13-11.

The East Helena team had the same record on Saturday as it defeated Glacier 14-7 before falling to Bozeman 14-1 in the semifinals just like West Helena, which set up a matchup in the third-place game.

Bozeman and Billings each advanced into the championship match on Sunday after posting 2-0 records. Third-seeded West Billings dropped the championship match to Bozeman, which took the team title after a dominant 17-4 win.

East Helena wound up in third after a crosstown win that came in overtime. The two teams played to an 8-8 tie after regulation and a few minutes into the extra frame, the East team got a goal from Alex Swenson to take the 9-8 win and third place in the tournament.

Jackson, Wyoming, won the girls title. Jackson beat the Helena girls team 14-2 on Saturday before beating Billings Rimrock 11-5 and Bozeman in the championship match.

Bozeman's team also won the division two boys title after defeating Cody, Wyoming, 10-7. Bozeman was the No. 2 seed and defeated Glacier before beating Cody to win make it a clean sweep on the boys side for Bozeman teams.

