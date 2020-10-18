Sroczyk, Murphy bowl high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes in Helena

Tom Sroczyk and Caitlyn Murphy bowled the high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, shooting a 280 and 235, respectively.

Rich Franco and George Cotton shared the No. 2 men's, with 268s, ahead of Marcus Mosness' 267. The top series belonged to Cotton, who fired a 767, ahead of Sroczyk (751) and Troy Gustovich (727). Debbie Biegal had the high women's series, of 663, with Danielle Bolan rolling 230-590, and Rae Runnion posting a 221 game.

The senior men were led by Ron Briggeman at 242, Jay Redfern (214) and Keith Kramlick (212); while Marlene Dupree and Ellie Westmoreland paced the senior women's series with 447 and 439.

