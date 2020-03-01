Sidelines With Synness: Nicolay, Bolan win Helena City Bowling Tournament all-events titles

Christopher Nicolay and Danielle Bolan were the Handicap All-events champions at the recent USBC Helena City Bowling Tournament at Sleeping Giant Lanes. In the open tourney, Nicolay knocked down 2,221 pins for his title, while Bolan captured the women's tournament crown with a score of 2,210.
Josh Starkel shot the high individual scratch game of the tourney, firing a perfect 300.
Other champions in the open event included Eric Groth in the Singles A handicap with a 778, and singles B handicap winner Jerry Hayden at 832. In the doubles event, A handicap, Mackenzie Mosness/Marcus Mosness garnered the A division at 1,483 pins, while the B victors were Cliff Huff/Jacki Huff with a score of 1,480.
Brady Kirkeby won the all-events scratch championship, leveling 2,106 pins. Top game scores after Starkel were Casey Balcerzak, 290; Vince Saccherri, 288; Howard Reed, 287.
In the open team contest, the A handicap title was captured by Silos Junction (Michael Reed, Scott Stoner, Eric Groth, Shawn Jacobs), scoring 3,007 pins. Swinging Ds (Samantha Gluth, Amy Smith, Rick Smith, Matt Gluth) won the B event with 2,891.
On the women's side, Danielle Bolan claimed four other crowns in addition to her handicap all-events, including the scratch all-events championship by knocking down 1,880 pins; the doubles competition with partner Laura Whale, scoring 1,521; and as part of the Bowlers Corner team (with Theresa Srocyk, Peggy Cloninger and Whale), tallying 2,807 pins.
The singles handicap title was captured by Angela Bassurto, who fired a 780. The top women's individual scratch games belonged to Kimberly Bolan (266), Danielle Bolan (253, 244) and Tiffany Lamping (234).
In the youth tournament, Hailey Hess won the Singles A crown, while Grayson Roussan captured the singles B championship. The doubles A was garnered by Justin Cavazos/Evan Hinds, and the doubles B winners were Chris Clack/Greyson Roussan.
In the team event, Pin Blazers and Mixed Up earned the A and B division crowns, respectively. All-events champions were Rory Peterson, Lily Caldwell, Evan Hinds, Hailey Hess, Greyson Roussan, Alyssa Mendez, Nathan Brown and Aryanna Schiller.
The bantam category singles titlist was Augustus Ingebritson, while Carter Orth/Whitley Orth copped the doubles, and Firestrikers won the team championship. All-events winners were Gunner Ingebritson, Rozalyn Almendinger, Weston Sampson and Whitley Orth.
