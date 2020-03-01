Sidelines With Synness: Nicolay, Bolan win Helena City Bowling Tournament all-events titles

Christopher Nicolay and Danielle Bolan were the Handicap All-events champions at the recent USBC Helena City Bowling Tournament at Sleeping Giant Lanes. In the open tourney, Nicolay knocked down 2,221 pins for his title, while Bolan captured the women's tournament crown with a score of 2,210.

Josh Starkel shot the high individual scratch game of the tourney, firing a perfect 300.

Other champions in the open event included Eric Groth in the Singles A handicap with a 778, and singles B handicap winner Jerry Hayden at 832. In the doubles event, A handicap, Mackenzie Mosness/Marcus Mosness garnered the A division at 1,483 pins, while the B victors were Cliff Huff/Jacki Huff with a score of 1,480.

Brady Kirkeby won the all-events scratch championship, leveling 2,106 pins. Top game scores after Starkel were Casey Balcerzak, 290; Vince Saccherri, 288; Howard Reed, 287.

In the open team contest, the A handicap title was captured by Silos Junction (Michael Reed, Scott Stoner, Eric Groth, Shawn Jacobs), scoring 3,007 pins. Swinging Ds (Samantha Gluth, Amy Smith, Rick Smith, Matt Gluth) won the B event with 2,891.