Sidelines with Synness: Five APA pool players qualify for national tourney in Vegas

The 2020 American Poolplayers Association Spring 8-Ball Classic and 9-Ball Shootout Montana Regional Singles tournaments took place recently at the Valley Hub. Thirty-nine local APA members entered the tourneys, with five shooters qualifying for the Premier APA Poolplayers Championships at Las Vegas' Westgate Resort and Casino, in late April.

The 8-Ball Classic finalists were Eric Croft at Level 6 (Orange Tier), Vern Carpenter at Level 5 (Red Tier) and Gail Ricker at Levels 2-3 (Blue Tier). Jeff Smith at Levels 6-7 (Gray Tier) and Emilio Zapata at Levels 1-3 (Green Tier) emerged as the 9-ball Shootout finalists.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

All of the finalists earned travel assistance and lodging, as well as the opportunity to compete for championship purse of $15,000 in cash/prizes for 8-Ball, and $10,000 in cash/prizes for 9-Ball in each Tier. There are five Tiers in 8-ball, and four Tiers in 9-ball.

The total purses for the 8-Ball Classic event comes to over $375,000, while over $225,000 in total purses are at stake in the 9-Ball Shootout. For more information about the APA, visit Poolplayers.com or APAmontana.com

Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0