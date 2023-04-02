Just six weeks after Matthew Bolan cracked the 300-game barrier, he did it again recently, firing his second career perfect 300 during the Sleeping Giant Lanes’ Renegade League.

Following Bolan in the high-games list were Jason Miller 289, Sean Hill 289, Ryan Collick 286, Tom Sroczyk 280, Tom Finch 280, George Cotton 279, Rich Franco 279, Jason Michael 279, Landon Dargan 279, John Brodersen 278 and Sean Guggenbickler 277.

Ryan Funk shot the high series of 765, ahead of Cotton’s 754, Jim Howes' 747, Sean Kussman's 746, Curtis Freelins' 746, Sroczyk's 742, Jonathan Jensen's 742, Brodersen's 735, Kendall Newton's 730, Tony Woodward's 725, Hill's 725 and Collick’s 704.

On the women’s side, Laura Whale fired a 266, followed by Caitlyn Murphy 264/233/225, Katie Eslick 255/245/238/233, Stephanie Johns’ 251, a 245 by Theresa Sroczyk, Daniel Bolan's 233 and Jessica Johnson's 210.

The high series was performed by Caitlyn Murphy 681 (also with 642/634/604), ahead of Katie Eslick 664/647/641, Kimberly Bolan 641/587, Stephanie Johns 601 and Danielle Bolan 599.

In the senior women's division, Kim Ryan was tops with 210 (also 180/ 173), followed by Sharron Pfeiffer 202, Judy McCauley 191, Lynn Miller’s 191, Shirley Rush 183, a 182 by Judy Spath, Alice Heath 180, Debbie Casey 180, Barbara Campeau 178, Perrie White 175 and Shelli Shanholtzer’s 175.

Keith Kramlick paced the senior men with a pair of 268s, ahead of Shane Mosier 257/245/234, Greg Liedle 244, Tom Plovanich 234, a 229 by Kramlick, Ed Gunter 227/226, EJ Sheridan 224 and Gregory Batchelor’s 222.

The year-end Youth Scholarship League winners were Jayana Lamping, Damian Humphrey, Kylie Balcerzak, Kaleb Hopkis, Joslyn Groth, Sullivan Quinn, Haley Hess and Dayten Groth.