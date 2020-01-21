Tuesday
Wrestling
Helena High at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
College basketball
Carroll at MSU-Northern, 6 p.m. (Women)
Carroll at MSU-Northern, 8 p.m. (Men)
Thursday
High school basketball
Helena High and Helena Capital, 7:15 p.m. (girls)
Friday
High school basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Jefferson vs Whitehall, 6 p.m. (boys and girls)
Helena High at Helena Capital, 7:15 p.m. (boys)
Saturday
High school basketball
Jefferson at Manhattan, 5 p.m. (boys and girls)
Wrestling
Helena High, Helena Capital at Class AA duals in Great Falls, 10 a.m.
College basketball
Carroll at Providence, 5:30 p.m. (Women)
Carroll at Providence, 7:30 p.m. (Men)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.