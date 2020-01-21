{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday 

Wrestling 

Helena High at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

College basketball

Carroll at MSU-Northern, 6 p.m. (Women) 

Carroll at MSU-Northern, 8 p.m. (Men) 

Thursday 

High school basketball

Helena High and Helena Capital, 7:15 p.m. (girls)

Friday

High school basketball

Jefferson vs Whitehall, 6 p.m. (boys and girls) 

Helena High at Helena Capital, 7:15 p.m. (boys)

Saturday

High school basketball

Jefferson at Manhattan, 5 p.m. (boys and girls) 

Wrestling

Helena High, Helena Capital at Class AA duals in Great Falls, 10 a.m.

College basketball

Carroll at Providence, 5:30 p.m. (Women)

Carroll at Providence, 7:30 p.m. (Men)

 

Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at ryan.kuhn@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn

