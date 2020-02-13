Local Sports Briefs: High School Bighorns win another cup, Carroll to host MCAA State Basketball

Helena High School Bighorns win Casey Cup

The High School Bighorns Hockey team competed in the 31st annual Casey Cup, winning their second championship in as many weeks. The tournament is held annually to commemorate the life and memory of Great Falls athlete Terry Casey.

In Friday’s match against the Coaldale Cobras, Jacob Garcia backstopped the Bighorns in a 7-1 victory. Tamer Billman put Helena on the board with the only goal of the first period goal. Early in the second, and assisted by Seamus Sullivan and Dylan Cunningham, Brooklyn Pancoast scored her 1st of 3 goals.

Coaldale’s Kaden Roy brought the Cobras to within one, and it was all Helena after that. Jon Schoof capitalized on a pass from Quinn Nichols to net a shorthanded goal, and Nichols added a tally of his own with assistance from Kyle Markovics to end the second period. Billman scored once in the third and Pancoast added two goals to round out the scoring. Third period assists were awarded to Sullivan (2), Nichols, Billman, Pancoast and Cunningham. Garcia turned away 14 shots.