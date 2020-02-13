Local Sports Briefs: High School Bighorns win another cup, Carroll to host MCAA State Basketball

Helena High School Bighorns win Casey Cup
The High School Bighorns Hockey team competed in the 31st annual Casey Cup, winning their second championship in as many weeks. The tournament is held annually to commemorate the life and memory of Great Falls athlete Terry Casey.
In Friday’s match against the Coaldale Cobras, Jacob Garcia backstopped the Bighorns in a 7-1 victory. Tamer Billman put Helena on the board with the only goal of the first period goal. Early in the second, and assisted by Seamus Sullivan and Dylan Cunningham, Brooklyn Pancoast scored her 1st of 3 goals.
Coaldale’s Kaden Roy brought the Cobras to within one, and it was all Helena after that. Jon Schoof capitalized on a pass from Quinn Nichols to net a shorthanded goal, and Nichols added a tally of his own with assistance from Kyle Markovics to end the second period. Billman scored once in the third and Pancoast added two goals to round out the scoring. Third period assists were awarded to Sullivan (2), Nichols, Billman, Pancoast and Cunningham. Garcia turned away 14 shots.
Pancoast continued her scoring spree in Helena’s next game against the Hawks of Glenlake, Alberta, opening scoring with assistance from Sullivan and Cunningham. After a scoreless second period, Jon Schoof bested Glenlake goalie Lachlan MacDonald. Nichols earned the assist on Schoof’s goal and then added an unassisted tally of his own to give the Bighorns a 3 goal lead. Billman scored on the powerplay and Grayson Schroeder added an even strength goal to close out the 5-0 win. Liam Walker earned the shutout in net.
In a physical and penalty-laden championship game versus Fort Macleod, Alberta, Schoof buried a pass from Nichols to take the lead in the first period. Pancoast, assisted by Nichols and Billman, took advantage of a second period Helena powerplay to widen the lead, and Nichols and Cunningham combined to put the Bighorns up 3-0 in the third period. Walker earned his second consecutive shut out. Pancoast was awarded the player of the game and Nichols was recognized as the MVP of the tournament in the A division.
Helena hosting MCAA State Basketball Feb. 20-22 at Carroll
Helena Christian is hosting the MCAA State basketball tournament at Carroll College Feb. 20th - 22nd. There will be eight games Thursday, Friday and Saturday between the boys and girls tournaments.
All games will be live streamed on youtube for people to watch who cannot attend the MCAA games in person. MCAA tournament games can be found by searching MCAA State Basketball 2020.
The girls championship game will be next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. followed by the boys championship at 5 p.m.