Local Briefs: Patrick McJannet hits hole-in-one at Bill Roberts
Local Briefs: Patrick McJannet hits hole-in-one at Bill Roberts

Patrick McJannet

Patrick McJannet after hitting a hole-in-one Saturday at Bill Roberts. 

Patrick McJannet hits hole-in-one at Bill Roberts

While much of the golf world was focused on the Masters Tournament over the weekend, one local golfer scored his own memorable moment in the form of an ace on Saturday at Bill Roberts Golf Course.

Patrick McJannet aced the fourth hole at Bill Roberts, a 135-yard Par 3. He used a 7-iron and had multiple witnesses. 

Crosstown tennis pushed back

A crosstown tennis dual was supposed to take place between Helena High and Helena Capital on Tuesday, but it was now been pushed back to April 20 according to the Helena Public Schools.

That goes along with another recent change to the softball schedule as Helena High was originally set to play in Butte last Saturday and will now visit the Bulldogs Tuesday for a doubleheader (3 p.m./5 p.m.)

Helena Capital's softball team will also be playing a doubleheader at Missoula Hellgate (3 p.m./5 p.m.). CHS track teams will also be in Missoula taking on Big Sky at 2 p.m. 

