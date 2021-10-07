L&C Fairgrounds announces 2021 Wall of Honor inductees

The Fourth Annual Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds Wall of Honor banquet, which celebrates the induction of three individuals and one club, will take place Saturday, October 16. The new inductees include Michael "Mike" Murray, James "Jim" Sparing, Wes Synness and the Kiwanis Club. The WOH mission statement reads, in part "...to honor people that have had a significant impact on the success of our Fairgrounds."
The banquet, under the auspices of the L&C Fairgrounds Foundation, will be held in Entry Hall and is catered by Rock Star BBQ. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30. Tickets are $65 apiece, may be obtained by calling 406-475-8516, and must be purchased by October 11. The ceremony includes a raffle drawing for Robert Morgan's signed and numbered print "Two Dollars on the Nose," along with several Silent Auction Items.
Mike Murray has been one of the greatest advocates and supporters of the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds. As a 29-year member of the County Commission, Mike has fought for, rallied for, and worked diligently towards the success of the Fairgrounds. After being elected to the Commission in 1992, he helped make sure the refurbishing of the old grandstands was done right. When the County resumed control of the facility and helped guide it back to functionality. Murray was a huge part of developing the plan for the new exhibition hall and grandstands and then bringing that plan to the citizens for approval.
As the Senior Commissioner, he approved the funding and contracts of the facility's construction, and made sure that the project was completed to the public's expectations. He also helped to shepherd the expanded wetlands and pond, and was instrumental in securing the millings and pavement on the West Gate road, as well as the roads and parking lots on the grounds. Undeniably, the success the Fairground's experiences today is, in part, a direct result of Mike Murray's leadership and guidance.
The late Jim Sparing (1951-2018) was a proud and active parent-participant in Lewis & Clark County 4-H at a club level with the Baxendale Beavers. He also discovered the vast resources available at the County Extension Office and began to build a solid base of knowledge concerning how 4-H worked on a county level with assistance from Mary Jane "Fair Lady" Rice. Jim loved the 4-H area of the Fairgrounds and applied many hours of sweat helping to finish the Bill Hamilton Building, donating much of his spare time to that structure.
Sparing was also instrumental in the planning and creation of the metal pens for the clean and safe penning in the pig barn. He loved L&C 4-H and the fair experience and encouraged numerous youngsters to either participate or increase participation. Jim led the Shooting Sports program and organized the annual 4-H Turkey Shoot for several years; he judged record books at the conclusion of the 4-H year, and encouraged every kid with their projects during the year and at the fair. Jim Sparing was a cheerleader and there were very few kids or parents during his tenure that didn't know him or had not experienced his helping hand.
The late Wes Synness (1931-2020) was involved with the Fairgrounds for over 60 years, whether it was competing, volunteering, sponsoring, gambling or spectating. Wes' first experiences there took place on the old track in the 1950s, racing stock cars. For about 15 years during the 1960s and '70s, he served as a Last Chance Stampede Parade Marshall and Rodeo Marshall. His duties ranged from giving fellow volunteers a hand in horsemanship, to the time he and buddy Norm Brighton rounded up a Brahma bull that had jumped the arena fence and headed for the Carnival.
Synness sponsored the LCS Demolition Derbies for about 30 years, supplying contestants with parts for their vehicles from his auto wrecking business. He competed in the rodeo's Wild Cow Milking Contest as well, highlighted by the 1975 championship. He also loved betting on the horse races. Synness and Brighton operated the Stampede "Dunk the Dolly" contest, which ranked among the Fair's most popular fund-raisers. But like all true cowboys, Wes' No. 1 passion was rodeos, and his favorite was the Stampede. He attended his hometown rodeo for six decades - starting with the first event in 1961 until about 2017 - and you could count the number of nights that he missed an LCSR show on one hand.
The Helena Kiwanis Club, formed in 1921, is a charitable organization that raises funds for assisting children locally and worldwide. The Kiwanis started selling the famous steak sandwiches and did so for decades as one of their primary fundraisers to help the Helena community. The Kiwanis Club hung up their kitchen utensils in 2018 but their contributions over the years to the Fairgrounds is unmeasurable.
