L&C Fairgrounds announces 2021 Wall of Honor inductees

As the Senior Commissioner, he approved the funding and contracts of the facility's construction, and made sure that the project was completed to the public's expectations. He also helped to shepherd the expanded wetlands and pond, and was instrumental in securing the millings and pavement on the West Gate road, as well as the roads and parking lots on the grounds. Undeniably, the success the Fairground's experiences today is, in part, a direct result of Mike Murray's leadership and guidance.

The late Jim Sparing (1951-2018) was a proud and active parent-participant in Lewis & Clark County 4-H at a club level with the Baxendale Beavers. He also discovered the vast resources available at the County Extension Office and began to build a solid base of knowledge concerning how 4-H worked on a county level with assistance from Mary Jane "Fair Lady" Rice. Jim loved the 4-H area of the Fairgrounds and applied many hours of sweat helping to finish the Bill Hamilton Building, donating much of his spare time to that structure.