The Helena Youth Soccer Association's Arsenal 2010 Girls Premier Team, coached by Heather Kentzel, claimed gold in their state championship run at the Montana State Cup over May 20-21 in Billings.

The Montana Youth Soccer Association's Montana State Cup is the culminating event for the best teams in Montana. Participating teams are committed to the highest level of competition with these Premier teams vying to be named Montana State Champions and for qualification into the US Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championships.

The Far West Regional Championships will be held in Boise, Idaho, on June 23-29 with 14 western United States groups participating. Regional champions then move on to participate in the national championships.

The players on the team: Emersyn Alm, Elsie Andersen, Eleanor Petersen, Jessie Leland, Camree Case, Karlie Kentzel, Presley Swensen, Malea Radley, Lainey Wilson, Madi Posewitz, Mila Moore, Lillia Foley, Kiera Schulte, Talia DeMers, Aurelia Bowser, Emily Spindler

Helena Youth Soccer Association 2007 Boys U16 headed to Boise

The Helena Youth Soccer Association's Arsenal 2007 Boys Premier Team, coached by Austin Shick and assistant coach Ryan Andersen, claimed silver in their state championship run at the Montana State Cup over May 20-21 in Billings.

Players: Aiden Ferebee, Brenden Loomis, Cohen Koch, Connor Kelley, Dallin Wall, Fletcher Buck, Griffin Norberg, Harper Karalus, Jake Jost, Laine Foley, Luke Andersen, Mason Burrington, Owen Jenkins, Parker Hornung, Tanner Miller, Trask Price, Zephyr Wall

The Far West Presidents Cup will be held in Boise, Idaho, on June 16-20, with 14 Western United States Associations participating. Regional champions then move on to participate in the National Presidents Cup.