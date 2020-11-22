Helena Sports Hall of Fame banquet postponed

The Helena Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet, which was originally scheduled for July 1, 2021, has been postponed due to the uncertainty of future COVID-19 restrictions.

The next HSHOF induction banquet is rescheduled for July 14, 2022, at the Great Northern Best Western Hotel.

"The grandeur of this special event is such that we prefer the health, safety and attendance of everyone involved," a spokesman for the Hall noted, explaining the voluntary board of director's difficult decision to postpone.

For more information, contact HSHOF president Shirley Chesterfield-Stanton, at HelenaSHOF@gmail.com.

