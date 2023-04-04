Helena's Konnor Ralph recently finished his rookie year with the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team. After the 2022-23 season finale in Europe, Ralph wound up in ninth place in the team's World Cup year-end standings, having placed sixth in Slopestyle in Slilvaplana, Switzerland, and ninth in Tignes, France.

After winning the North American Cup last year to qualify for the U.S. World Cup team, in his debut in Stubai, Austria, this year, Ralph, 20, qualified sixth in Slopestyle and finished seventh in the finals. He then competed in a Big Air event on Dec. 14, but did not make the finals. Next, in Laax, Switzerland, in January, he placed 15th and missed the finals. Ralph then competed at Mammoth Mountain on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, qualifying sixth and finishing seventh in the finals.

Prior to the season finale across the pond, he was ranked 12th in the World Cup standings. But after his strong sixth- and ninth-place showings last week, he leap-frogged three places on the U.S. leaderboard. In Switzerland, Ralph cracked the 90-points barrier, as well, for his highest score to date in World Cup competition.