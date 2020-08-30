The Helena Home School Warriors offer athletic programs for grades 6-12 for girls volleyball, and boys and girls basketball. The high school teams compete with other home schools and Christian schools around the state with a state tournament at the end of the season. The junior high program competes with teams around the Helena area.
The high school girls volleyball team has started practicing for the season, but there’s still time to join the Lady Warrior spikers. For more information, contact Darbee Lieberg at (406) 461–3547.
