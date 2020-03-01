Helena distance runner Heather Lieberg places 41st at Olympic marathon trials

Helena's Heather Lieberg placed 41st at the U.S. Olympic Women's Marathon Trials on Saturday in Atlanta. Lieberg, 40, posted a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 47 seconds, which placed her 205th overall in the combined men's and women's field of 652.

The top three women's finishers - Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:27:23), Molly Seidel (2:27:31) and Sally Kipyego (2:28:52) -- qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

"It was the hilliest course ever and the wind gusts were terrible. But I'm happy to have finished," said Lieberg in a text message from Georgia, after her second Olympic Trials appearance. "I've only been running for five weeks because I've had a hip/back injury, so I was really hesitant to even come.

"Definitely wasn't trained for the course, but I enjoyed the experience and the crowd."

Lieberg, who was the IR's 2015 Female Athlete of the Year, placed 16th at the 2016 Olympic Trials in Los Angeles. She is a 10-time Governor's Cup champion, and holds the GC records in the marathon, half marathon and 10K.

