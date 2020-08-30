Helena Christian School takes on Bitterroot Home School in soccer, volleyball

The young Lady Rams varsity team fell to the Hawks in three straight sets against their conference opponents 17-25, 17-25, 12-25. Helena Christian features only one upperclassman this year, with five eighth graders. Samara Wooldridge led the Lady Rams with three aces and six assists, while Chloe Zimmerman contributed five assists. Sarah Wooldridge led the Rams in kills with four, and Jasmin Hesler led Helena Christian in digs with four. The junior varsity team fell in straight sets as well.