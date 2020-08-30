Helena Christian School takes on Bitterroot Home School in soccer, volleyball

The Helena Christian School girls volleyball team and boys soccer team traveled to Stevensville to take on the Bitterroot Home School in Montana Christian Athletic Association action on Saturday.
The young Lady Rams varsity team fell to the Hawks in three straight sets against their conference opponents 17-25, 17-25, 12-25. Helena Christian features only one upperclassman this year, with five eighth graders. Samara Wooldridge led the Lady Rams with three aces and six assists, while Chloe Zimmerman contributed five assists. Sarah Wooldridge led the Rams in kills with four, and Jasmin Hesler led Helena Christian in digs with four. The junior varsity team fell in straight sets as well.
The boys soccer team beat the Hawks handily, with six different Rams scoring at least one goal. Senior Josh Austin led in goals scored, netting six for Helena Christian.
