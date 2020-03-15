Helena adult softball league meetings canceled due to coronavirus; registration to be online
Helena adult softball league meetings canceled due to coronavirus; registration to be online

The Helena Softball Association announced Sunday that the women's and co-ed league meetings scheduled for March 18-19 have been canceled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in accordance with best practices outlined by the CDC.

The association said it is preparing procedures for online team registration for the upcoming season that will be ready by the end of March. All meeting, registration and handout materials (including team fee amounts) will be placed on their local website: www.leaguelineup.com/helenasoftball. Completed registration forms can be mailed or emailed. A method for payment of team fees is under review. 

"The safety and well-being of the USA Softball community in Helena continues to be the top priority," the Helena Softball Association said in a press release.

The organization said it is still planning on beginning play during the first part of May.

