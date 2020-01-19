{{featured_button_text}}

The H-Town Eagles boxing club won four out of five bouts this last weekend in Butte.

Te’Vian Carson Owens (10 years old, 100 pounds) Dontae Velarde (11 years old, 85 pounds) Anthony Espino (12 years old, 110 pounds) and Leland Means (14 years old, 165 pounds) all won their matches.

Espino, Velarde and Means will compete in the National Silver Gloves in Kansas City, Missouri, at the end of the month.

