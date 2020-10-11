Guggenbickler, McMaster bowl high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes

Sean Guggenbickler in the men's division, and Bruce McMaster in the senior men's, bowled the high games during Week 6 of Sleeping Giant Lanes' league season, shooting 278 and 252, respectively.

Next came George Cotton's 277, followed by a 269 from Scot Davis, and Tom Sroczyk at 259; while Bernie Briggeman and Ben Rogers rolled 223 and 205 in the seniors. The best men's series belonged to Shawn Jacobs with a 710, ahead of Cotton (657) and Sroczyk (654).

On the women's side, Danielle Bolan fired a 248 game and a 633 series. Lora Johnson and Nancy Collick finished 2-3, at 223 and 220, while Jenny Chambers produced a 569 series. The top-2 senior women were Jenny Thiel with a 178, and Jeanine Reiss' 174.

