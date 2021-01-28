Groth, Bolan bowl top SGL scores

The top scores at Sleeping Giant Lanes over the past month were turned in by Eric Groth, who fired a 298 game and 777 series, and Danielle Bolan, with a 256 and 634.

Next in the mens leagues were Tom Srocyk with a 279-711, Pat Morgan (278), George Cotton (269-701), Kevin Farry (268), Kevin Lindgren (267-731), Kaiden Hess (262), Vince Saccheri (258), Chris Rehor (257), Jeff Beck (256), Jim Howes (256), Jason Miller (698), Dave Thunstrom (246-678), Shawn Jacobs (685), Troy Gustovich (681) and EJ Sheridan (677).

On the womens' side, Jenny Chambers was next at 256-605, ahead of Valeri Balcerzak (244-625), Terri Johnson (234-605), Jacqueline Huff (230), Alyssa Brug (226), Caitlyn Murphy (225-613), Kaci Matthies (208-530), Rae Runnion (584), Nancy Collick (221) and Tera Laughlin (204-513).

The high marks in the seniors leagues belonged to Scott Stoner and Mary Bryson, at 258 and 199. They were followed by Bernie Briggeman (248), Bill Hrouda (243), Ron "Boogie" Briggeman (243), Tom Reynolds (233), Bruce McMaster (227), Deb Beigel (193), Marlene Dupree (192), Perrie White (192), Sylivia Bailey (185) and Kim Ryan (184). Also, Dawn North bowled 70 pins over her average.

In the youth leagues at SGL, Christian Clack fired a 226, while Hailey Hess shot a 206. They finished ahead of fellow juniors Taylor Hess (221) and Karina Haight (186), and bantam keglers Weston Sampson (154), Conrad Groth (116), Whitley Orth (93) and Chrysantha Rae (82).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0