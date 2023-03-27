Replays concludes our six-part series on the first 50 years of local-area sanctioned girls basketball, profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital did not tip off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973.

The finale highlights gals from the five local schools, with the criteria being standout high school and/or collegiate achievements on the hardcourt. Part VI covers 2015-2023.

McKenzie Johnston (Capital, 2015) is only the second local-area female to play professional basketball. She led CHS in steals three times, and was among their top rebounders (at 5-foot-7), assisters and scorers, while pacing the club with a 14.0-point average her senior year. She helped the Lady Bruins to three top-four state finishes, highlighted by the program’s first championship in 2015.

McKenzie was a two-time all-stater, after making second team all-conference as a sophomore, and left the school with 743 points, 314 assists and 328 boards, in addition to the steals records for game (nine) and career (184). At The Show, she was twice named all-tournament, capped off by the 2015 MVP honor, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 boards, 5.0 assists and 4.3 steals.

After earning the IR’s Female Athlete of the Year, Johnston became the University of Montana’s first four-time Theresa Rhoads Award recipient. She was also twice selected both all-Big Sky (2020 first team) and garnered the Grizzly Cup as UM’s Outstanding Female Athlete. She left the DI campus ranked seventh in scoring (1,398 points) and No. 4 in assists, posting lifetime averages of 11.7 ppg and 4.3 rpg. Johnston currently plays for the Leicester Riders of the Women’s British Basketball League.

Janessa Williams (Jefferson, 2015), a 5-11 forward from Clancy, garnered back-to-back all-state citations her last two years. As a junior, Williams scored 11.3 ppg, while spearheading the Lady Panthers to a runner-up trophy at the District 5B Tournament. Her final season, Janessa averaged 13 ppg and 7 rpg, with game-highs of 27 points and 15 boards.

As an MSU-Billings cager and trackster, her junior year she averaged 4.1 ppg and 2.3 rpg coming off the bench. Her college-game PRs were 16 points and eight rebounds. In T&F, Williams qualified for the GNAC Championship in five events, and set the Yellowjackets triple jump record.

Tjaden Pallister (Capital, 2016), a 5-10 forward, was a two-time all-stater. Over her last two years, she averaged 9.8 ppg and 4.4 rpg, with 48 steals and 30 blocks. At state her junior year (9.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) she made the all-tourney team, and her final season Tjaden captured the Bru-Crew’s scoring title averaging 10.2 points. Possessor of a bona fide jump shot and known for her tenacious defense, Pallister was named the 2016 IR cager of the year, and went on to hoops collegiately for two years at Montana Tech.

Savanna Bignell (Capital, 2016) helped spark the brown-and-gold to the 2015 state crown her junior year, when she was named all-tournament. A two-time second-team all-conference selection, as a senior guard she averaged 7.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.3 apg and 2.1 steals per game.

At Montana Western, Savanna was a member of four national tournament qualifications. In 2019, Bignell helped Western capture the NAIA championship. As a senior, the 5-6 honorable mention All-American paced the 2020 Lady ‘Dawgs in scoring with a 10.1 points average, while achieving career bests in every category, averaging 4.2 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

Kamden Hilborn (Helena, 2018), a 5-6 guard and three-time all-stater, led the AA in assists (4.6, 5.1 apg) and steals (70, 100) both of her final two years, while being part of back-to-back state championships.

She averaged 10.6 ppg for her final two seasons, highlighted by a 22-point effort in the 2018 state title victory over Sentinel; and garnered two state tournament MVP awards (sharing the second with Jamie Pickens). Hilborn set the school record for season steals, and ranks No. 3 for career swipes, and season and career assists. After earning both the IR and 406mtsports 2018 Female Athlete of the Year awards, Hilborn transferred from MSU to Carroll.

Hilborn led the nation in assists this year with 210. A 2023 second team all-conference selection with a league-high 6.5 assists average and two-time Frontier all-defensive teamer, she was part of a pair national tournament qualifications, making the Elite 8 this year. She performed the program’s second triple-double (10 points, 18 rebounds, 13 assists), while amassing 711 career points (game-high 25), 342 boards and 171 steals, and setting the Saints' assist records for game and career (536).

Taylor Sullivan (Capital, 2018), established the school blocks records for season (70) and career (147), in addition to the modern career rebound mark (450), while garnering two all-state citations. A 6-2 center, she compiled 696 lifetime points, with highs for a game of 22 counters and a season average 11.1 ppg. She posting a career FG accuracy of about 51%, highlighted by a state-leading 53% her senior year. Sullivan went on to play hoops for West Point.

Lainee Hill (Townsend, 2018), a 5-10 forward, averaged about 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over her last three seasons, while earning all-conference as a sophomore, and Class B all-state her senior year. In the 2018 Southern B consolation finals, Hill fired in a game-high 15 points in the victory over St. Labre for third place.

Jamie Pickens (Helena, 2019), a three-time all-state center, was selected first team all-tournament during each of HHS’ three-peat championships (63-8 overall, 88.7%) including co-MVP and MVP for the last two. She was twice named Montana’s Gatorade Player of the Year, was a two-time IR Basketball Player of the Year, and claimed both the 2019 406mtsports and IR Athlete of the Year honors.

Her last two seasons she ranked at or near the top in most the state’s rankings, with highs of 17.2 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 84 steals, 54 blocks and 50.2% FG accuracy. Pickens left as the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, at 1,204 points and 852 boards. Among her other HHS marks were season rebounds (296), career free throws (300) and double-doubles (43).

After transferring from UM and reinstituting the “Kam-N-Jam” show, the 6-2 Pickens forged her way onto the Lady Saints’ thousand-point club (1,351) with 644 rebounds, ranking 11th and seventh. She also stands third in career FG accuracy (54.0%) and fourth in scoring average (14.7 ppg). This year she led the conference in overall rebounds (7.6 rpg) and ranked No. 2 in scoring (17.2 ppg). After making first team all-conference in 2022, this season she claimed Frontier co-Player of the Year, and became the second Hilltopper to earn NAIA first team All-American.

Tavia Rooney (Townsend, 2019) averaged double-doubles three of her four years, while joining MHSA’s elite thousand-thousand club, with 1,292 career points and school records of 1,022 rebounds and 55 double-doubles. The 5-11 post garnered first-team all-conference as a freshman, ahead of three successive all-state selections. Rooney was selected the 2017 IR Player of Year, pacing the Lady Bulldogs at 18.6 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks averages, and 79% free throw accuracy. Her junior season, Rooney spearheaded Broadwater (24-5) to Class B’s third-place trophy.

At Montana Tech, she compiled 1,127 lifetime points, was selected the Frontier Freshman of the Year, garnered second and first team all-conference selections in 2022-23, and honorable mention All-American last week. Rooney owns the school rebound records for a game (22), season (337) and season average (10.9 rpg); and ranks No. 2 for career boards (858), steals (158) and blocks 122), and season steals (61) and blocks (43). In regular season play, she led the Frontier in rebounding three times and blocked shots twice, while finishing with 28 double-doubles.

Aubrey McMaster (Jefferson, 2018), who transferred from Capital her junior year, was among the purple-and-gold’s top scorers her final two seasons. As a senior, she ranked third in the district at 15.7 ppg, led the team with 2.2 apg and was No. 2 at 5.5 rpg. A 5-9 forward, she averaged 24 points in the three games at divisionals (school record 36 versus St. Labre) and was selected a 2018 Class B all-stater. McMaster earned a cage scholarship to Montana Tech.

Sydney Sheridan (Capital, 2019), a 5-7 guard and a three-year starter, garnered back-to-back all-state citations her last two seasons after making second team all-conference. She paced the Lady Bruins in assists three times, steals twice and scoring her senior year, at 11.2 ppg. A member of three top-four state teams, in 2019 Sheridan spearheaded CHS’ Western AA title, averaging 13.3 ppg, 4.3 assists and shooting 83.3% FTs at divisionals. She left the program with 723 points, 237 assists and 150 steals, and went on to play collegiately for UM Western.

Paige Aasved (Helena, 2019), led the squad in 3-pointers both of her varsity seasons, with a high 37 treys as a senior, when she ranked No. 2 in scoring and steals, at 9.7 ppg and 61 pilfers. At the Big Show, Paige made second team all-tournament (8.7 ppg, 88.9% FT accuracy) for the AA champs. A 5-7 guard, she was selected to the 2019 all-state team and played one season for Great Falls' Providence University.

Emily Kidder (Capital, 2019), a 5-11 forward, helped the Bru-Crew (21-5) to the Western crown and a fourth-place showing at state her final season, earning honorable mention all-tournament while tallying 7.8 ppg and pirating eight steals during the event. She finished the year ranked No. 3 on the squad in scoring (9.1 ppg), 3-pointers (20) and steals (45), and was selected a 2019 all-stater.

McKayla Kloker (Helena, 2020) was the champion Lady Bengals No. 3 scorer at The Show her sophomore year, tallying 6.7 ppg and splashing 4-of-9 treys on the way to an HM all-tourney award. After missing the next season due to injury, she became a 2020 all-stater, pacing HHS at 11.9 points per game, 46 3-pointers, and a .808 free throw percentage. A junior at Montana Tech, Kloker has been the club’s No. 4 3-point shooter over the past two seasons.

Dani Bartsch (Capital, 2021) claimed second team all-conference before becoming a two-time all-stater for CHS’ co-AA title (2020) and championship (2021) teams. As a junior, the 6-2 forward garnered IR co-Player of the Year (with twin sister Paige), followed by 2021’s Grand Slam – Western Conference MVP, state tournament MVP (14 ppg, 11.3 rpg), IR Player of the Year and Montana Gatorade Player of the Year. She led the state in rebounds (10.9 rpg), ranked No. 2 in scoring (15.9 ppg) and was fourth in assists (3.3 apg), with season highs of 24 counters and 22 boards.

Dani amassed a modern Bru-Crew record of 670 career rebounds (7.6 avg), while compiling 879 points, 207 assists and 165 steals (season high 59). As a sophomore this year at the University of Montana, she started the last 11 games, averaged 5.6 points and 7.9 rebounds on the season, and performed 18 blocks and 32 steals. Bartsch posted game highs of 16 points and 17 boards, with three DI double-doubles to her credit.

Paige Bartsch (Capital, 2021), a 6-4 center and half of CHS’ Twin Towers, left the program with 711 lifetime points, 562 rebounds and a .558 FG percentage, along with school records for career (159) and season (82) blocks, and the modern season rebounds (230) mark. Her game highs consisted of 22 points and 17 boards. She followed up her second team all-conference citation with a pair of all-state selections and a berth on the 2021 Class AA all-tourney squad.

Her junior year, Paige averaged a double-double (13.9 ppg, 10.0 rpg), and shared the 2020 IR Player of the Year designation with Dani. Over the Bartsch twins' last three years, the Lady Bruins went 60-5 (.923 winning percentage), with three top-four placings. Paige is currently playing DI volleyball at Boise State.

Rachel VanBlaricom (Jefferson, 2022), after earning second team all-conference as a freshman, became the first Lady Panthers sophomore cager to make all-state. She averaged about 15.5 points for her career (high of 17.0 in 2021) and achieved at least four program records; game points (37), season steals (120), and career points (1,328) and steals (322). Her senior year, JHS made its first appearance at state in 27 years, having overcame a 22-point deficit in a last-second OT win for third at divisionals before capturing Boulder’s first state runner-up trophy.

She averaged 23 points during the state tourney (high of 35) while leading the club in eight overall categories for the season. She collected her third all-state selection and was also named the 2022 IR hoopster of the year. Her freshman season at MSU-Northern, Van Blaricom was selected to the Frontier Conference All-Defensive Team.

Brynna Wolfe (Jefferson, 2022), a 5-6 guard, was a three-time all-stater, the first two with Whitehall. As a senior, Wolfe led JHS during the Southern B Division tourney at 18 ppg (high of 30) and finished the season with a team-high 49 3-pointers. She averaged a combined 12.5 points over her last two seasons.

Jada Clarkson (Capital, 2023), after making second team all-conference as a Whitehall sophomore, she transferred to CHS and earned both 2022 all-state status and Western AA Defensive Player of the Year. She was CHS’ top scorer the past two seasons – 13.3 and 11.1 ppg – and recently added a 2023 second team all-conference award.

Alex Bullock (Helena, 2023), a four-year letterman, she led the Lady Bengals under the boards her final two seasons (combined 8.8 rpg) while averaging in double digits both years (team-high 11.3 ppg as a senior). A 6-0 center and a two-time all-stater, Bullock was selected the IR 2023 Player of the Year, winding up with 492 career points and 393 rebounds.

Izzy Morris (Jefferson, 2023), a 5-7 Class B all-state point guard, she led the team at 14.4 ppg and 2.6 apg, and tied for No. 2 averaging 3.1 steals a game. She posted five 20-plus point games this year, with a high of 27 counters, and a double-double (24/10) versus Manhattan.

Dymon Root (East Helena, 2024), a 5-11 junior post, is a two-time second team all-Western A Conference selection, scoring 14.5 and 15.7 (No. 3 in the state) points per game over the past two seasons. During this period, she has averaged 8.1 rpg, 34 blocks and 59 steals, while leading the team in all five categories.

Honorable Mention: Shanna Floerchinger (HHS, 2015), Richelle Powers (JHS, 2015), Abby Leachman (BCHS, 2017), Hailey Crawford (HHS, 2017), Mary Bryggman (CHS, 2018), Vanessa Walsh (HHS, 2019), Payton Aasved (HHS, 2019), Ellie Evertz (JHS, 2019), Catie Watson (BCHS, 2019), Emily Feller (HHS, 2020), Denika Dolan (BCHS, 2020), Elizabeth Heuiser (HHS, 2021), Mara McGinley (CHS, 2021), Charlotte Watson (BCHS, 2021), Cia Stuber (JHS, 2022), Dakota Edmiston (JHS, 2022), Avery Kraft (HHS, 2023), MacKenzie Layng (JHS, 2023).