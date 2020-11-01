Cotton, Murphy bowl high series at Helena's Sleeping Giant Lanes

The top series at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week were bowled by George Cotton and Caitlyn Murphy, at 751 and 664, respectively. Randy Wood and Howard Reed rolled the high men's games, with 278 apiece, while Reed's 726 series ranked No. 2. Rounding out the best games were Jason Miller and Darrin Newman, at 267, with Coithrey Hill firing a 680 series.

Danielle Bolan's 257 was the top women's game, and she was second with a 649 series. Murphy and Kimberly Bolan posted games of 245 and 235.

In the seniors division, the best games were turned in by Marlene Dupree (208) and Sylvia Bailey (174) for the women; and on the men's side Tom Reynolds (240), Ron Briggeman (228) and Keith Kramlick (218) posted the top scores.

Rory Petersen, with a 246 game and 630 series, and Lily Caldwell at 218-615, fired the top SGL scores for the month of October in the youth division. Other top efforts were turned in by Devin Petersen, Caydann Cox, Hailey Hess, Katherine Henry and Chaela Morgan.

In the bantam division, the best performances last month belonged to Weston Sampson, Whitley Orth, Brayden Lavang, Briahnna Whitaker, Chrysantha Rae and Conrad Groth.

