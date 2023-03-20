Townsend’s Chuck Plymale, and the late Wes Synness (1931-2020), were recently inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, representing District 8’s living and legacy categories, respectively. The MCHOF & Western Heritage Gathering induction ceremony and banquet took place at Great Falls Heritage Inn on Feb. 11.

Chuck Plymale often comes to mind whenever folks around Broadwater County hear the word “cowboy.”

“His birthright began in 1899 when his grandfather, Bert, came to Montana from Ohio to build a cattle and sheep ranch in Broadwater County,” according to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame website. “Charles Gilbert Plymale was born to Laird and Eva (Quist) Plymale in 1943 in Townsend. His sister Bonnie joined the family two years later.”

At a young age, Chuck kept busy on the ranch helping with the livestock. As he progressed in his understanding of livestock – taking part in cattle drives and breaking horses – he became the trail boss of the Plymale cattle drives, which hosted guests from all over the world.

After the building of Canyon Ferry Dam, most of the family ranchland was flooded, and in 1954, Bert formed a partnership of strictly cattle with sons Hubert, Laird and Wayne. Today the Plymale Brothers Ranch is operated by Chuck, his son David and cousins Dwain, William and Randy Plymale.

When Chuck was 13 years old, he purchased his first cattle herd, which consisted of two cows he used for his 4-H project. At Bozeman’s Montana State College from 1961-65, he was involved with the Bobcats’ rodeo club before graduating with a degree in range management.

In 1967, Chuck married Carole Gliko. The couple raised five children – Francie, Jennifer, David, Suzanne and Carrie – whom he became re-involved in 4-H with. He also had his children help with the ranch; feeding livestock, branding, cattle drives, fencing and farming.

Plymale was instrumental in constructing the Broadwater County Rodeo Grounds in Townsend. He proudly maintains the roping chutes and keeps them in good working condition. Chuck participated in parent-child roping as well as team roping with his wife and fellow cowboys.

He was a member of the Broadwater County School Board for 20 years; is a 40-year member of the rural Broadwater County Fire Department; and has been a deputy brand inspector for 40 years, always willing to inspect cattle and horses at the drop of a hat.

A gentle and quiet man, Plymale, 79, carefully weighs his words before sharing his thoughts on a subject.

“He has instilled the love of his nation and western way of life in his children and grandchildren, as well as set an example of being a good neighbor,” the MCHOF states. “When seeking out someone to help move cows, write a brand inspection, or engage in a discussion about agriculture, look no further than Chuck Plymale.”

Wes Synness (1931-2020), a fourth generation Montanan, was a man’s man, and a cowboy’s cowboy.

“There are only a few real cowboys left in this world,” wrote the late Shirley Herrin in 2020, “and Wes Synness ranked among them.”

Wes’ great-grandparents emigrated from Norway to north of Helena in 1879, and his grandparents homesteaded 960 acres at the base of Beartooth Mountain, now known as the Sleeping Giant, in 1889.

The son of Otis and Margaret (Damson) Synness, Wesley Robert was raised in the east Helena Valley with his five siblings. At the age of 6, the Homestead was bequeathed to Wes by his widowed grandmother.

Each year the children helped their dad herd about 50 head of cattle the 20 miles from Lake Helena Drive to the Beartooth in the spring, then move them back again in the fall. It was a two-day trip so they camped out near a spring in the North Hills.

Although Wes was not a competitive cowboy, he broke (and shoed) dozens of the homestead’s horses during his lifetime.

His two main horses were “Bucky-Boy,” a stout, powerful buckskin; and “Apollo’s Gold,” a Roman-nosed Palomino that was nick-named “Scalper” after it bucked him off at 67 years of age, tearing a chunk of hair out of his head that never grew back.

Wes amassed countless trail rides during his life, at the homestead and the surrounding area, highlighted by taking part in the inaugural Chief Joseph Trail Ride in 1965. He rode the first 100 of the 1,300-mile trek by the Nez Perce in 1877, on a borrowed Appaloosa, starting at Wallowa, Oregon.

In 1989, he rode in the Great Centennial Cattle Drive, helping herd 2,800 cattle from Roundup to Billings, and in 1990, Wes and his son Trent – dressed as soldiers of Custer’s 7th Cavalry – participated in a reenactment of the Battle of the Little Bighorn near Hardin.

Like all cowboys, Wes loved rodeos, and he hardly ever missed the Lincoln, Augusta, Townsend, Boulder and East Helena rodeos. But his favorite was the Last Chance Stampede. He served as a parade marshal for the Stampede for several years – grand marshal one year – where he mentored many a novice rider on the do’s and don’ts of horsemanship.

But his No. 1 passion was the countless hunting trips across the state. A crack shot, he harvested his last elk and packed it out by himself at 82 years old.

Wes and wife Carol (Lynch) Synness, who were married in 1951, had six children (Curt, Trent, Greg, Jay, Wayne, Brenda) and 10 grandchildren.

“Wes Synness lived by the cowboy code,” related his longtime friend and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Kitty Ann Quigley Taaler after Wes passed away at the age of 89. “Hard work, loyalty, honesty, generosity. He’d loan you his horse, even when it was him that deserved to ride.”