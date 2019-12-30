It’s that time of year again, as our 13th annual “After the Whistle” column recognizes several local area sportsmen/women who passed away in 2019.
Al Stovall, 96, competed at sports at Riverbank (California) High School and Modesto Junior College, and was a good enough baseball player to receive a MLB try-out.
Jack McLaughlin, 93, built one of the earliest family cabins on Canyon Ferry Lake in 1959, where he taught his six offspring to slalom water ski and ski with their toe in tow rope handle. The McLaughlin siblings performed numerous exhibitions showcasing six skiers on three skis.
Loren Steadman, 93, joined the Billings Amateur Athletic Boxing Club as a high school freshman. After enlisting in the Army Air Force, in 1945, Loren captured the Army’s Golden Gloves light heavyweight championship at Buckham Field in Fort Myers, Florida.
Mike Stump, 92, a long-time dead-eye trap shooter, accomplished a career pinnacle by garnering the 1950 State preliminary handicap championship, hitting 99 of 100 targets. Mike was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
Chuck Baraby, 92, had a life-long passion for the outdoors, highlighted by his hunting exploits. He was a crack shot and once downed an elk at 750 yards away.
Ralph Boland, 89, was an avid big game hunter, a consummate fisherman, and a champion defender of the physical habitat that sports Montana’s finest recreational rivers and streams.
Frank Tillo, 88, was a good baseball player – he hit one of the first home runs out of Legion Field – and a tough, powerful boxer.
Myrtle (Lutey) Murfitt, 86, grew up as a Tom-boy, whether it was a game of kick the can with the neighborhood kids, or beating her brother in a go-cart race. Myrtle once out-shot her husband Howdy, knocking down more cans with a .22 rifle.
Shirley Collins Sheets Palmer, 84, organized and led nearly 25 float trips on the Smith River for her church’s youth group.
Patricia Nell Warren, 83, was considered the “Godmother of LGBT sports,” and was best-known for her 1974 novel “The Front Runner,” which featured an openly gay Olympic runner and his closeted coach.
Earl Zuelke, 82, was a star athlete at Helena High (1951-54) and Carroll College (1955-58).
Gene Olson, 82, a Helena Cathedral High athlete in the mid-1950s, excelled in football and basketball for the Greenies.
Gene Peterson, 81, was a football star for the Townsend Bulldogs, but his biggest win was his wife of 63 years, Sharon McCormick.
Bob Kunesh, 73, of Rapelje, was a member of the Montana State University rodeo club, competing in bulldogging, team roping and calf roping. Bob spent his lifetime coaching local area rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and training rodeo horses.
Pat Higgins, 70, was Great Falls Central football’s back-up quarterback in 1966, prior to becoming an avid dirt-bike motorcyclist in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Holly Luck, 69, played women’s City League slowpitch softball in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Among Holly’s career highlights were the Red Meadow-O’Tooles team’s runner-up finish in 1968, the 1971 Garden Spot Thriftway club’s championship, and her selection to the city’s 1972 All-Star team.
Dennis Nebel, 68, was a member of the 1968 State Legion baseball champion Helena Senators, and played quarterback for the 1969 Helena Bengals. Dennis was also a tough boxer, a great fastpitch softball player and a stylish powder snow skier.
Mike Reber, 68, competed at basketball and track & field at Helena Central High.
George Mahoney, 67, a standout golfer for Helena High, achieved a prep career highlight by garnering the 1970 Great Falls Invitational title.
Wes Simpson, 67, was a pretty good wrestler for HHS from 1967-69, before his adult sports of rugby, cross country skiing and motorcycle riding.
Gary Thomas, 66, was a lifelong distance runner.
Doug Porter, 65, competed at football and basketball for Helena High in the early 1970s.
Bob Liston, 64, was a 440 man on Helena High’s JV track team before sustaining a paralyzing injury.
Gayle (Larson) Moon, 64, played basketball for Shelby High, and remained active throughout adulthood, through her water skiing, cross country and alpine skiing, and golf. At age 60, Gayle captured her age-group in the Governors Cup 5K shortly after her cancer diagnosis.
Charlie Mott, 62, a Helena Bengal football player, played in the first crosstown game versus Capital High in 1973. Mott later served as the longtime GMCC greens’ keeper.
Debbie Niederklein, 60, was a member of the Phillipsburg High’s 1974 State championship girls’ cage team, and the Lady Prospectors’ 1975 State championship track & field team. Debbie went on to a four-year collegiate career as a hoopster and cager for Western Montana.
Terry Morrison, 60, played prep basketball for the Polson Pirates. Later on he bowled in the SGL Monday Night League, played men's slowpitch softball and golfed.
Bob Scott, 60, graduated from Capital High in 1977, where he competed in football, gymnastics and rodeo, as a bareback bronc rider.
Bob Lea Jr., 60, was a standout wrestler and trackster at Capital High in the mid-1970s.
Kirk Applin, 59, was the 1977 State AA runner-up hurdler for the CHS Bruins in both the 120-yard highs and 180 lows, he set the school records at 14.6 and 19.9 seconds, respectively. Kirk went on to play centerfield for perennial City League slowpitch softball champions Village Inn.
Russ Williams, 58, loved to gamble at cribbage, card games and live poker. He also enjoyed bowling and camping.
Daniel Creel, 55, played City Little League baseball with the Braves.
Kelly Keeler, 55, excelled at youth baseball and football, and went on to coach several successful womens’ softball teams.
Hud Bannon, 54, played a little bit of football at Helena High in the early 1980s.
Danny Antila, 48, was a talented high school diver, basketball player, runner and all-around athlete. Among his hobbies were hiking, bow and horn hunting, camping, golfing, fastpitch softball, fishing, four-wheeling and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Chris Petaja, 43, loved nature and the out of doors. Chris specifically enjoyed hunting with his father, fishing with his grandparents and hiking with his friends.
Jon Danzer, 42, competed at youth soccer and wrestling, and gridded for the CHS Bruins, but his best sport was baseball, at which he was a four-year Legion player with the Helena Senators. As an adult, he played slowpitch softball and darts, while also coaching Small Fry Football.
Trapper Armstrong, 29, was an outstanding youth wrestler and football player, and he was a passionate hunter, fisherman and folfer as an adult.
