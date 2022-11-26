Helena Bighorns sweep Butte on the road

The Helena Bighorns have now won four straight games after going on the road to the Mining City and shutting out the Butte Cobras in a Frontier Division matchup in the NA3HL.

Helena improved to 2-0 on the week but also won its second straight game over Butte. The Bighorns defeated Great Falls 3-0 on Wednesday night in Helena and held their place in second in the Frontier Division.

Padraic Whited opened the scoring for Helena in the first period at the 15:12 mark. In the second, Tyler Bloom continued his run of strong play as he pushed the Helena lead to 2-0.

Then, in the third, Helena’s own Cade Holland, a standout on the Helena High football team this past fall, also found the back of the net in his first goal for the Bighorns this season.

Mark Andres continued his strong play in net for Helena and over the last three games, he’s only allowed three goals total in the last four in the past two weeks, he has turned away 41 consecutive shots.

Helena will be back at home next Friday and Saturday against the Gillette Wild in a battle of first and second-place teams in the Frontier Divison. The first puck will drop next Friday at 7 p.m. in the Helena ice arena.