Helena Bighorns notch mid-week win over Great Falls in NA3HL

The Helena Bighorns were back on their home ice on Wednesday night against the Great Falls Americans and on the day before Thanksgiving, the Bighorns weren't in a giving mood.

Helena dominated the matchup and shutout the Americans in a 3-0 victory for Helena at the Helena Ice Arena.

The scoring opened in the first quarter as Helena grabbed the lead when Tyler Bloom found the back of the net just 2:12 into the game. Neither team was able to muster any goals for the rest of the first or second period.

Helena battered the Great Falls goal with 57 shots compared to just 20 for the Americans. Eventually, the Bighorns broke through for another goal when Zach Turner scored in the third. Bloom added another goal in the final minute and wrapped up a 3-0 win for the Bighorns.

Marek Andres put together a shutout in the net for Helena and stopped all 20 shot attempts he faced. Helena has 32 points total and is in second place in the Frontier heading into Friday's game at Butte. The puck will drop at 7 p.m.