Helena Bighorns announced pending sale of the team

In a press release earlier this week, the current owners of the Helena Bighorns NA3HL hockey team announced they are in the process of selling the organization to Jed Snyder, a former Capital graduate and player for the Helena Ice Pirates.

According to the release, the salve will become final in April and is pending the approval of the NA3HL.

Here's more from the press release:

"The current owners, the Rose Family, are very grateful for the opportunity to have owned the Team the past five seasons and sincerely appreciate the support of the sponsors, season ticket holders, booster club, billet families, volunteers, employees, fans, and the community.

Without these wonderful people the Team could not exist. Words can’t express our feelings for the support we have received. It has been a life changing experience for our family. We are all very proud of what we have accomplished and are excited at the new opportunity that Jed will bring through his on-ice hockey experience and excellent connections in the hockey world.