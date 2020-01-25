Across the state of Montana, teams took part in dual tournaments as the Class AA, Class A and Class B-C dual tournaments were held throughout the state.
And for the second week in a row, the Townsend Bulldogs put together a strong performance. Last weekend, in Choteau, the Bulldogs finished third in an open tournament and this weekend, at the Class B-C duals, they flexed their muscle again.
Townsend swept through Friday with wins over Choteau, Shelby and Conrad, before advancing to the championship round in Great Falls, where the Bulldogs lost to Huntley Project.
In the Class AA duals, also in Great Falls, Helena Capital and Helena High participated with mixed results.
The Bruins finished 2-2 in the tournament, notching wins over Missoula Sentinel 48-30 and CMR 39-36, but also falling to Billings West (48-18) and Glacier (57-15).
You have free articles remaining.
Dylan Graham had a stellar outing in the tournament for Capital with a 4-0 record and two wins by fall. Hunter Rahn was also 4-0; Chayton Winkle and Wyatt Schneider were each 2-0.
Carson DesRosier, Noah Kovick, Conner Kovick and Zane McCormick didn't wrestle for the Bruins. Head coach Jeff Mahana said he was just resting his lineup.
Helena High managed a win in the tournament, defeating Missoula Hellgate 42-36. But, the Bengals were defeated by Billings Senior 64-11 and Belgrade 48-32.
Great Falls High took home the team championship. The Bison beat Kalispell Flathead 51-13 in the finals.
Also at the Class B-C dual tournament, Jefferson finished fourth. The Panthers defeated Columbus-Absarokee 48-30 but lost to Townsend in the semifinals and dropped the third-place match to Whitefall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.