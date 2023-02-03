It's divisional weekend for Montana High School wrestling and at the Western AA seeding tournament in Butte, the Capital Bruins have qualified 10 wrestlers for the All-Class State Tournament in Billings next week.

Eight of the Capital wrestlers that advanced to the state tournament did so by reaching the semifinals at the tournament in Butte led by defending 285-pound state champion Talon Marsh who pinned Chuck Gehl of Missoula Big Sky in 47 seconds to reach the semis.

Paul Mousel also clinched his state berth by reaching the semifinals at 285 pounds as did Tuff Adams (205), Dylan Graham (182), Conner Kovick (170), Cole Graham (160), Hunter Rahn (126) and Cashton Spolar (120) who was a state finalist in Class AA last season. Mason Eblen (103) and Jayden Simmons (113) are also guaranteed to finish no worse than eighth and will head to state.

Helena High also had eight wrestlers that are going to head to state and three did so after reaching semifinals. Connor Lamping (130), JT Gehring (138), Ian Mehrens (145) made the semis, while David Krambule (103), Brady Gehring (103), Will Collins (113), and Zane Gehring (120) have also punched their tickets to state and are still in the loser-out brackets.

In the boys Western AA, the top eight individuals make state, but in girls it depends on weight class but most have to be in the top 5. No Capital girls have clinched a spot yet however, all of them are still in the running for a berth. Taylor Lay (120), Lily Bennum (138), Leila McKay (152), Bryton Kipp (165) are all in the semifinals for CHS. Lanie Russel (132), Clara Schuel (138) and Rylee Murgel (155) are all in the semifinals as well for Helena High.

At the Western A Divisional, a pair of East Helena wrestlers ensured they will wrestle at state as Adam Shirley advanced to the Western A semifinals in the 205-pound weight class with a 48 second pin. Layne Powers also will finish no worse than eighth.

Dakota Petersen scored a pin the Western A girls quarterfinals for EHHS and that was enough for her to clinch a spot at state since the top-6 in the Western A girls at 138 pounds go to state. At 114 pounds, Corrissa Baker notched a pin in 58 seconds for EHHS but needs to place fourth or better to make state.

At the B/C Divisional Jefferson sent four wrestlers to the semifinals such as Dylan Mikesell (120), Jace Oxarart (145), John Armstrong (152) and Brady Armstrong (182). Townsend's Walter Spurlock also reached the semifinals in the 182-pound weight class for the Bulldogs. They are all guaranteed spots at state too along with Dayton Brown of Jefferson who will finish in the top eight.