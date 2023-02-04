The Capital boys wrestling team took third at the Western AA Divisional tournament over the weekend in Butte and qualified 18 wrestlers for the state tournament next week in Billings.

Capital sent five wrestlers to the finals and crowned two champions as Cashton Spolar (120) and Hunter Rahn (126) both won divisional titles. Rahn pinned Aiden Downing of Flathead in 4:32 to take first. Spolar won an 8-1 decision over Flathead's Williams Barnes. Talon Marsh finished as the runner-up at 285 pounds after losing in the final to Mason Christian of Butte in a 6-5 decision. Dylan Graham and Conner Kovick also finished runner-up at 182 and 170 pounds, respectively.

The others that placed and qualified for state next week are: Mason Eblen (5th, 103), Jayden Simmons (4th, 113), Cohen Sassano (4th, 126), Cash Corbally (5th, 132), Dawson Petersen (7th, 132), Boston Lay (7th, 138), Dane Butler (6th, 152), Peyton Severson (8th, 152), Cole Graham (3rd, 160), Hayden Hecker (8th, 160), Matteo Bugni (5th, 182), Tuff Adams (3rd, 205) and Paul Mousel (5th, 285).

Helena High took fifth in the divisional meet and crowned a divisional champion of its own in Ian Mehrens at 152 pounds. The Bengals will send a total of 12 wrestlers to state, and the other 11 are as follows: David Krambule (6th, 103), Brady Gehring (8th, 103), Zane Gehring (3rd, 113), Will Collins (8th, 113), Asa Wood (5th, 120), Connor Lamping (4th, 120), Colin Mehrens (8th, 132), JT Gehring (4th, 138), Sam Harkins (7th, 170), Charles Fox (7th, 182), Sam Schultz (7th, 205).

Flathead won the team title with 302 points. Butte was second with 254.5. CHS took third with 236. Helena was fifth with 129.

Capital will also send four girls to state led by Lily Bennum who took second at 138 pounds and Bryton Kipp (2nd, 165). The others heading to state are Taylor Lay (3rd, 120) and Leila McKay (4th, 152). Lanie Russell (3rd, 132), Clara Schuele (3rd, 138) and Rylee Murgel (3rd, 165) each clinched berths at state wrestling for Helena High.

At the Western A Divisional, East Helena qualified two boys for state Layne Powers (4th, 285) and Adam Shirley (5th, 285). The girls team also has two going to state as Corrissa Baker (114) and Dakota Petersen (138) will head to Billings after each taking second in the Western A girls tournament.

At the Western B/C Divisional, the Jefferson Panthers took fourth as a team with nine state qualifiers. The Panthers also crowned two divisional champions as John Armstrong won at 152 pounds and Brady Armstrong won at 182. Walker Spurlock of Townsend finished second to Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds and is the only Bulldog headed to state.