Talon Marsh wins second consecutive Jug Beck Rocky Mountain title

Helena Capital's Talon Marsh added to his already impressive high school wrestling resume on Saturday by winning his second consecutive title at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic.

Marsh notched two pins on his way to reaching the 285-pound final where he knocked off Brendyn Whiteman of Browning by a score of of 13-2. Marsh won his first two matches by fall in a combined time of 1:50 and then surrendered just two points in the semis/finals winning two decisions by a combined score of 18-2.

As dominant as Marsh was, he wasn't the only Bruin to reach the final as Conner Kovick joined him in the finals of the Jug Beck, yet he settled for being the runner-up at 170 pounds after getting pinned by Anders Thompson of Flathead.

Capital finished ninth as a team with 109 points overall and four wrestlers found the podium. Cole Graham was fifth at 160 pounds and at 120 pounds, Cashton Spolar took sixth.

As a team, Helena High managed just 24 points total but Ian Mehrens scored 13 by himself on his way to a fifth-place finish at 145 pounds in the two-day tournament in Missoula. Flathead won the team title with 233 points. Billings West was second with 217.

Also in Missoula this weekend was the Hellgate girls wrestling invite and Helena Capital finished ninth in that with 56.5 points. Flathead won the team title. Yet, the Bruins had three placers led by Bryton Kipp who finished second at 152 pounds.

Taylor Lay and Lilly Bennum also took sixth at 120 and 138 respectively. Dakota Petersen was also there for East Helena and she finished as the runner-up for the Vigilantes in the 138-pound weight class.

Speaking of impressive weekends on the mat, the Jefferson Panthers dominated the Choteau Classic winning the team title with 224.5 points. Cut Bank was second with 193. Townsend finished 21st with 29 points.

Jefferson crowned four individual champions on its way to the team trophy with Dylan Mikesell (120), Jace Oxarart (145), Brady Armstrong (182) and John Armstrong (152) each winning titles.