Talon Marsh highlights IR's All-Area wrestling team as top grappler

Talon Marsh is a two-time all-state performer in wrestling and a one-time state champion. He's also the Independent Record's wrestler of the year for the 2021-22 season after one of the most dominant campaigns in Capital high history.

Not only did Marsh win the Class AA state championship in the heavyweight division, he went undefeated and won every major tournament on the schedule which included the CMR Holiday Classic, the Tom LeProwse and the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, as well as a divisional championship.

In all, Marsh won 31 matches and recorded 23 pins on his way to a state championship. Yet, even at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament in Billings, Marsh found a way to stand out, winning the quick pin award, becoming the first Bruin wrestler to ever do so.

The junior is a two-time placer and his only career state tournament defeat came after an injury default in the state semifinals back in 2021 when Marsh wasn't allowed to continue.

That led to a sixth-place finish. But this past season, Marsh wouldn't be denied and in his 31 victories, rarely was he challenged.

Of course, with one of the greatest Capital wrestlers of all time finishing up his career this past season in Carson DesRosier, it was going to take an incredible season to win the IR's Wrestler of the Year Award and that's what Marsh delivered.

DesRosier wasn't able to win a third state championship in his senior season, which would have set a new CHS record, however, the two-time state champion, three-time state finalist and four-time state placer still finished as the all-time CHS leader in wins after a 38-1 season that featured 23 pins.

In terms of career achievements, DesRosier has no equal after a 129-8 career record as well as a winning percentage of 94.8 percent, also a school record, in addition to owning the record for consecutive wins (50).

After signing with the Citadel on Friday, DesRosier, who has four-career top-3 finishes, will continue his career as a D-1 wrestler.

As a team, the Jefferson Panthers fell short of winning the Class B state championship but brought home the runner-up trophy and that earned them five grapplers on the All-Area team.

East Helena's Dakota Petersen, a two-time all-stater, also earned a spot on the team after a fourth-place finish at state in the girls tournament, as well as a posting an overall record of 19-6 (16 pins).

The full all-area wrestling team is shown below:

2022 IR All-Area Wrestling

103 – Cashton Spolar, CHS, fr.

State AA runner-up, AA Division champion; Season 30-8 (20 pins)

113 – Leo Anderson, JHS, sr.

Sixth-place at B/C State, B/C Division runner-up; Cascade Invite champion, Choteau Invite champion; Season 37-8 (23 pins), School career records for both wins 151-29 and pins 105; Four-time All-Stater

(tie) Dylan Mikesell, JHS, so.

Third-place at B/C State, third-place at B/C Divisionals; Cascade Invite champion (120); Season 43-8 (26 pins), Career 60-14 (34 pins)

120 – Dayton Brown, JHS, so.

Sixth-place at B/C State, B/C Division champion; Season 31-9 (22 pins), Career 48-17 (32 pins)

126 – Hunter Rahn, CHS, jr.

6th at AA Divisionals, 1-2 at AA State; Season 23-13 (19 pins)

132 – Cameron Mikesell, JHS, jr.

Third-place at B/C State, fifth at B/C Divisionals; Cascade Invite champion; Season 37-8 (28 pins); Career 94-37; Three-time All-Stater (twice at Malta)

138 – Carson DesRosier, CHS, sr.

Third-place at AA State, AA Divisional champion; CMR Invite champion, Bozeman Invite champion, Missoula Invite champion; Season 38-1 (23 pins), Career 129-8 (72 pins); CHS records for career wins, career winning percentage (94.2%) and consecutive wins (50); 2-time State champion, four-time All-Stater, 2019 IR Wrestler of the Year

145 – John Armstrong, JHS, jr.

Fifth-place at B/C State, fourth-place at B/C Divisionals; Season 32-11, Career 97-44 (66 pins); Two-time All-Stater.

152 – Riley Richtmyer, Towns, sr.

Fifth at State B/C, sixth at B/C Divisionals; Cascade Invite champion, Choteau Invite champion; Season 36-13, Career 140-33; Four-time State qualifier, Two-time All-Stater

160 – Conner Kovick, CHS, jr.

Third-place at AA State, AA Divisional runner-up; Season 27-6 (17 pins), Career 36 pins

170 – Brady Armstrong, JHS, fr.

Fourth-place at State B/C, B/C Divisional champion; Season 37-9 (29 pins)

182 – Braeden Jones, JHS, sr.

Fourth at B/C Divisionals, 2-2 at State B/C; Season 31-16 (30 pins), Career 106-76 (87 pins)

205 –Tucker Zanto, CHS, sr.

Fourth at AA Divisionals, 2-2 at State AA; Season 13-10 (8 pins)

(tie) Ruger Young, HHS, sr.

Sixth at AA Divisionals, 2-2 at State AA; Season 17-8 (11 pins)

Hwt – Talon Marsh, CHS, jr.

Undefeated AA State champion (Quick Pin award), Divisional champion; CMR Invite champion, Bozeman Invite champion, Missoula Invite champion; Season 31-0 (23 pins), Career 41-6 (30 pins); two-time All-Stater

Female – Dakota Peterson, EH, jr.

Fourth-place at State, Ronan Meet champion; Season 19-4 (16 pins); Two-time All-Stater

Honorable Mention: Cole Graham, CHS; Jeyden Sullivan, JHS; Paul Mousel, CHS; Jace Oxarart, JHS; Ian Mehrens, HHS

