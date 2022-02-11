State Wrestling: Carson DesRosier, Talon Marsh advance to finals; Jefferson contending in Class B and East Helena girls make noise

Helena Capital senior Carson DesRosier (138) extended his winning streak to 50 matches on Friday at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament in Billings with a pair of victories. DesRosier won by fall in 3:21 and claimed a 14-5 major decision to improve to 36-0.

DesRosier will face West’s Jesse Aarness, a state champion in 2020, in the semifinals. DesRosier is seeking his third state title and if he adds this year’s bracket to his previous two he’ll be the first Capital wrestler to win three state titles.

“It feels good,” DesRosier, who hopes to wrestle in college but hasn’t committed yet, said to 406mtsports.com of being in the semifinals. “Just stay on pace and keep it one match at a time. You can only wrestle one match at a time. You can only focus on that.”

In the team race, Capital is currently in sixth with 60 points behind Flathead (164) and Senior (151).

Joining DesRosier in the semifinals for the Bruins are Talon Marsh (285) who is also undefeated on the season, as well as Cashton Spolar, a freshman and junior Conner Kovick, who guaranteed himself a spot on the podium for the first time. Tucker Zanto (205) and Paul Mousel (285) are in the blood rounds and need a win Saturday morning to place.

Helena High scored 12.5 points on Friday and advanced just one wrestler, Ruger Young to Saturday. He will need another win to clinch a top-6 finish.

In the B-C competition, Jefferson, the Western B-C champion, trails only Huntley Project after the first day of the state meet. Project leads 101.5 to 71 after day one and sent seven wrestlers to the semifinals. However, the Panthers have four into the semis and others who could do damage in the wrestle backs.

Leo Anderson (113), Dylan Mikesell (113), Dayton Brown (120) and also Brady Armstrong (170) all advanced to the semis, while Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong and Braeden Jones can still place on Saturday.

"We have four into the semifinals and the team is wrestling good," Jefferson head coach Troy Humphrey said. "We are definitely hanging in there in the team race. We are wrestling well, and getting pins, so we are right where we need to be."

In the Class A meet, Adam Shirley is one win away from reaching the podium for East Helena. And in the girls state tournament, the East Helena girls aren't in team title contention, but the Vigilantes will place their first girl on the podium Saturday as Dakota Peteresen advanced to the semifinals at 145 pounds. Libby Clagg is also still alive for East Helena and is one win away from also reaching the podium. As a team, the Vigilantes are 19th among all girls teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0