Sports Briefs: Nick Kunz, Hayden Schrull qualify for NAIA mat tourney; Great Divide ski results

Kunz, Schrull qualify for NAIA mat tourney

Two former local AA wrestlers recently qualified for the National NAIA Championships, at the Cascade Conference Tournament in Atherton, California.

Nick Kunz, a Montana State University-Northern junior and 125-pounder, placed third at the conference tourney at Menlo College. Capital High’s all-time wins leader, this is Kunz’s third national qualification.

Providence University’s Hayden Schrull finished fifth at 182 to earn his first national berth.

Landon Bailey, MSU-N senior at 133, also took fifth, but did not automatically reach nationals due to the qualifying format. Schrull (twice) and Bailey were both State champions for Helena High.

Great Divide Ski Team competes in Red Lodge and Great Divide

The Great Divide Ski Team competed in U16-and-older Slalom qualifying competitions last weekend, while U14 athletes competed in Giant Slalom qualifiers at Red Lodge Mountain ski area. There were also U14-and-younger competitors who skied at Great Divide Ski Area in Parallel Giant Slalom and Technical Kombi races.