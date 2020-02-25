Sports Briefs: Nick Kunz, Hayden Schrull qualify for NAIA mat tourney; Great Divide ski results
IR Sports Briefs

Sports Briefs: Nick Kunz, Hayden Schrull qualify for NAIA mat tourney; Great Divide ski results

Nick Kunz

Former Capital wrestler Nick Kunz is pictured after finishing third in the Cascade Conference Tournament to qualify for the NAIA national tournament. 

 MSU-N Wrestling

Kunz, Schrull qualify for NAIA mat tourney

Two former local AA wrestlers recently qualified for the National NAIA Championships, at the Cascade Conference Tournament in Atherton, California.

Nick Kunz, a Montana State University-Northern junior and 125-pounder, placed third at the conference tourney at Menlo College. Capital High’s all-time wins leader, this is Kunz’s third national qualification.

Providence University’s Hayden Schrull finished fifth at 182 to earn his first national berth.

Landon Bailey, MSU-N senior at 133, also took fifth, but did not automatically reach nationals due to the qualifying format. Schrull (twice) and Bailey were both State champions for Helena High.

- Curt Synness, 406mtsports.com

Great Divide Ski Team competes in Red Lodge and Great Divide

The Great Divide Ski Team competed in U16-and-older Slalom qualifying competitions last weekend, while U14 athletes competed in Giant Slalom qualifiers at Red Lodge Mountain ski area. There were also U14-and-younger competitors who skied at Great Divide Ski Area in Parallel Giant Slalom and Technical Kombi races.

The Red Lodge events are scheduled Northern Division qualifying competitions for U14, U16, U19 and Senior athletes. The Great Divide competition, also a scheduled event but not a qualifier, also had U14, U12, U10 and U8 skiers. There were 90-plus competing at Red Lodge and more than 130 skiers competing at Great Divide.

The Dual/Parallel races were the first of this format to compete in the Northern Division, as two racers skied side by side. The Technical Kombi race was another new format held at Great Divide. Similar to the competitions held at Red Lodge with both Slalom and Giant Slalom events, the Technical Kombi race held at Great Divide had Slalom and Giant Slalom gates along with small “stubbie” type training gates set within a single race course.

The Great Divide team skiers had a strong showing in Red Lodge, with men and women placing in the top ten. Team skiers earned medals at Great Divide in the U14, U12 and U10 categories.

Some notable finishes were:

Red Lodge Slaloms: 2/20: WOMEN; U16; Morgan Hayes-6th. Sydney Emmons-16th. MEN; Senior; Witt Williams-1st. U19; McKoy Gebhardt-2nd. 2/21: MEN; Senior; Witt Williams-1st; U19; McKoy Gebhardt-3rd.

Red Lodge U14 Giant Slaloms: 2/22: MEN; U14; Garrett Hinderman-8th. Avery Casne-9th. 2/23: MEN; U14; Garrett Hinderman-10th; Avery Casne-13th.

Great Divide Parallel: 2/22: WOMEN: U14; Maybelle Osborne-2nd. U12; Maren Fox-3rd; Kelia Gomes-9th; Cassie Wosoba-11th; Jessica Fellenz-19th; Adeline Osborne-23rd. U10; Quinn Dekiep-18th. MEN: U14; Bryn Anderson-2nd. U12; Everett Dekiep-17th. U10; Zephyr Gomes-8th.

Great Divide Tech Kombi: 2/23: WOMEN: U14; Marybelle Osborne-2nd. U12; Maren Fox-5th; Kelia Gomes-10th; Cassie Wosoba-12th; Jessica Fellenz-14th. U10; Eliza MacLean-16th. MEN: U12; Coen MacLean-21st. U10; Zephyr Gomes-6th.

— IR staff report

Helena Wrestling Club participated in several tournaments the past weekend. For the Cyclops tournament in Butte there were several placers and the team ended the weekend in 4th place. Here are the placers: 

Ryatt Sheridan - 5th place

Payton Kelley - 3rd place

Emma Gunderson - 3rd place

Spencer Haines - 2nd place

Austin Mehren- 8th place

Ashlyn Eblen - 1st place

Clay Kelley - 2nd place

Dean Kelley - 4th place

Tyzer Murgel - 2nd place

Nolan McDonnell - 4th place

Kaylee O'Shea - 3rd place

Lauren Gunderson - 2nd place

Aliya Taylor - 4th place

Maci Mehren - 8th place

Sydney Drake - 7th place

Eli Erdahl - 1st place

Mason Eblen - 8th place

Zachary Wyant - 6th place

Taylor Lay - 1st in girls, 5th in boys

Caleb O'Shea - 2nd place

Ian Mehren - 2nd place

For the Mining City Middle School Tournament in Butte the placers were:

Eli Erdahl - 1st

Caleb O'Shea - 1st

Some als competed in the Southwest Montana Little Guy Tournament in Townsend. The placers were:

Riley Thompson 1st

Walker Lay 2nd

Kenny Ramsey 3rd

