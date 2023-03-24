It was an impressive season for grapplers in the Helena area as there was a total of five state finalists and two state champions.

That made choosing the top wrestler on this year's 2023 IR All-Area Wrestling Team all the more difficult. Talon Marsh, the reigning All-Area Wrestler of the Year, was a strong contender again after reaching the finals in Class AA at 285 pounds. He finished second and lost just three matches all season long.

Taylor Lay, also of the Capital Bruins, also made a strong case by winning the girls Class AA 120-pound state championship, becoming the first girls state champion wrestler in the Helena area while finishing with a 33-7 record as a freshman.

Lay earned her way onto the All-Area team without a doubt, but by the slimmest of margins, the Wrestler of the Year Award for the Helena area in the 2022-23 season goes to Jefferson's John Armstrong, the second local state champ.

Wrestling at 152 pounds for the Panthers, it was a record-breaking season for Armstrong, who posted a 50-3 record. Those 50 victories set a school record, while his 37 pins ranked 3rd in school history. By the time he won his final match in the 152-pound Class B-C final, he had been victorious 147 times in his high school career.

Armstrong set a program record with 137 takedowns over the course of the season and won a divisional championship, as well as winning individual titles at Cascade, Choteau, and Cut Bank. This year was his third time placing at state and he caps a stellar career by being named the top wrestler in the IR coverage area.

“’You get out of it what you put into it’ certainly is a quote that sums up John Armstrong,” JHS coach Troy Humphrey said. “The amount of work that John has put in outside the season is the reason why he climbed to the top of the podium. This includes the weight room and participating in club wrestling that often times took John out of state. The two year captain for the Panthers not only had a tremendous work ethic on the mats, but he also got it done in the classroom as he has received Academic All-State recognition several times in his career.”

Armstrong is second all-time in Jefferson history in terms of wins (147) and victories by fall (102). His brother Brady, a sophomore, was also a state finalist this season for the Panthers. Cashton Spolar was the fifth state finalist in the area making his second Finals night appearance for CHS in February.

Here is the complete 2023 all-area wrestling team.

2023 IR All-Area Wrestling Team

*Some weights classes have been shuffled around in an attempt for the best team

103 – Mason Eblen, Capital, fr.

Fifth at Divisionals, 1-2 at State; 16-18

113 – Zane Gehring, Helena, jr.

Third at Divisionals, 1-2 at State; 15-14 (12 pins); Career 29-20 (21 pins)

(tie) Jayden Simmons, Capital, fr.

Fourth at Divisionals, 2-2 at State; 20-20 (9 pins)

120 – Cashton Spolar, Capital, so.

State runner-up, Division champion; 26-11; Career 56-19 (32 pins); 2-time State runner-up

126 – Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, jr.

(120) Fourth at State, third at Divisionals; 46-7 (31 pins); Cut Bank & Choteau champion; Career 106-21 (67 pins); 2-time all-stater

132 – Hunter Rahn, Capital, sr.

(126) Fifth at State, Division champion; 15-8; Career 74-41 (50 pins)

138 – JT Gehring, Helena, sr

Fourth at Divisionals, 1-2 at State; 18-17, (10 pins); Career 42-47 (26 pins)

145 – Ian Mehrens, Helena, sr.

Third at State, Division champion; 27-8 (10 pins); Career 74-45 (34 pins); 3-time all-stater

(tie) Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, sr.

Sixth at State, third at Divisionals; 49-11, No. 2 for JHS all-time; Choteau champion; Career 119-48 (87 pins)

152 – John Armstrong, Jefferson, sr.

State champion, Division champion; 50-3, JHS season wins record (37 pins); Cut Bank, Cascade and Choteau champion; Fourth at CMR Classic; Career 147-47 (103 pins), No. 2 for JHS all-time in wins and pins; 3-time all-stater

160 – Cole Graham, Capital, so.

Fourth at State, third at Divisionals; 30-16 (14 pins); Career 53-29 (30 pins)

170 – Conner Kovick, Capital, sr.

Third at State, Division runner-up; 35-9 (24 pins); LeProwse and Beck Invite runners-up; Career 91-35 (59 pins); 2-time all-stater

182 – Brady Armstrong, Jefferson, so.

State runner-up, Division champion; 46-6 (32 pins); Choteau champion; Cascade & Cut Bank runner-up; Career 83-15 (61 pins)

(tie) Dylan Graham, Capital, sr.

Third at State, Division runner-up; 23-9 (20 pins); LeProwse Invite runner-up; Career 63-28; 3-time all-stater

205 – Jeyden Sullivan, Jefferson, sr.

Sixth at State, fifth at Divisionals; 43-16; Cascade champion; Career 83-56 (68 pins)

Hvwt – Talon Marsh, Capital…

State runner-up, Division runner-up; 37-3 (28 pins, No. 2 for CHS all-time); Jug Beck and Tom LeProwse titlist, Third at CMR Classic; Career 77-10 (59 pins); 3-time all-stater, defending State champ; 2022 IR Wrestler of the Year

GIRLS

Taylor Lay, Capital, fr.

120 lb. State champion, Divisional runner-up; 33-7 (28 pins); First local area female State wrestling titlist

Honorable Mention: Dayton Brown (JHS, 126), Walker Spurlock (Towns, 182), Paul Mousel (CHS, hvwt), Dakota Peterson (EH, 138G), Adam Shirley (EH, hvwt)