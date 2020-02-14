You are the owner of this article.
Helena Capital sends five to semifinals, sits 7th in team race; East Helena makes history
All-Class State Wrestling

Helena Capital sends five to semifinals, sits 7th in team race; East Helena makes history

BILLINGS — Technical glitches, delays and malfunctions defined the first day of the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.

But once the grapplers finally hit the mats in Billings at the Metra, the wrestling extravaganza delivered plenty of excitement, especially for Helena Capital.

The Bruins weren't without some issues of their own, as 138-pounder Conner Kovick was knocked out of the tournament with an injury in the opening round. But beyond that, it was a solid day for Capital which advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals and scored 65 points, good enough for seventh place after day one. Great Falls leads with 127 points, followed by Billings Senior (108.5) and Butte (102). 

"Our five guys all got it done today," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said of his semifinalists. "They all won a bunch of matches with bonus points and that all contributes to the team score. They are wrestling well, so tonight, we will manage their weight and get them ready for tomorrow."

All the Capital wrestlers will manage their weight, except heavyweight Josh Lee. 

"That's right," Mahana said with a chuckle as he was reminded of Lee, who weighs around 220 but is a heavyweight, meaning his weight isn't an issue. "I think he already has cinnamon rolls or something."

Whether it was cinnamon rolls or just the motivation of his last state tournament, Lee was dominant Friday, winning his first match by fall and taking the second via an 8-1 decision, a win that sent him to the semis for the first time.

"It feels amazing," Lee said. "It's been an awesome road here with my coaches and my teammates. It has been a great journey."

Saturday, Lee will square off against Ethan Deroche of Great Falls High, who is the defending AA champ in the heavyweight division. But Lee isn't intimidated. In fact, he's just enjoying the ride.

"It's kind of hard to wrap my mind around what it will be like without wrestling," Lee said. "It's a relief but it's also sad because we have made so many great memories as a team."

Lee is certainly hoping he can make another lasting memory in the semifinals against Deroche, but he won't be the only Bruin pushing for finals night Saturday morning.

The first will be Capital's lone defending state champion, Carson DesRosier, who opened the tournament with a 29-second pin before advancing to the semifinals with a 10-2 decision over Conner Konda. 

On Saturday, a rematch looms for DesRosier with R.J. Lowdog of Billings West. The two wrestled a triple-overtime match earlier this season that was won by DesRosier. The winner will likely face Avery Allen of Bozeman, who defeated DesRosier in the Jug Beck final back in January.

Another Capital wrestler that will look to follow what DesRosier did last season, making finals night as a freshman, is Dylan Graham.

The 152-pounder won decisions over Brendan Gill, a senior from Belgrade and Isaiah Murch, a junior from Billings Senior on his way to assuring himself a spot on the podium, in the top six.

"The atmosphere is super cool," Graham said of state wrestling. "It's like walking out as a gladiator at the coliseum. It's something special for sure but I just have to try and treat it like another match, and wrestle."

In the upper weights, Capital also sent top-ranked Noah Kovick into the semis at 182 pounds and at 205 pounds, senior Zane McCormick notched a pair of second-period pins to reach the final four in his weight class for the second straight year.

"I feel like I am wrestling really well right now, my technique is really good," McCormick said. "Tomorrow, I just have to be light on my feet. That's the key. But I am not worried, win, lose or draw, I am just going to go as hard as I can."

McCormick will face Brenner Bushfield of Billings Skyview for a berth in the finals; Kovick will see Liam Swanson of Great Falls High. 

Freshman Hunter Rahn (103 pounds) also advanced to Saturday for the Bruins and needs one more win to reach the podium. 

For Helena High and the nine guys the Bengals sent, the first day at state was a struggle. Only Justice Seamons (160) and Ian Mehrens (120) are still alive for the podium after winning twice. Jason Mandy (103), Nathon Elmose (113) and David Kemp (138) each won one match before being eliminated. 

East Helena

While much of the attention over the weekend will go the teams and individuals that win titles, there was a little history made by East Helena on Friday, as the Vigilantes not only had their first wrestler compete at state wrestling, but got the first state win in program history as Carlos Estrda earned a win by forfeit.

The freshman lost his other two matches, but will always have that piece of East Helena wrestling history. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

State Wrestling: Day One Results

MHSA State Championships Results for Helena Capital

AA - 103

Hunter Rahn (25-10) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 25-10 won by fall over Sam Crawford (Bozeman) 8-15 (Fall 1:29)

Quarterfinal - Trey Whitlock (Butte) 24-8 won by fall over Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 25-10 (Fall 3:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 25-10 won by fall over Jason Mandy (Helena High) 7-17 (Fall 1:00)

AA - 126

Cole Wines (2-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Dewitt (Billings Senior) 22-3 won by fall over Cole Wines (Helena Capital) 2-5 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 1 - Bridger Beach (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-9 won by fall over Cole Wines (Helena Capital) 2-5 (Fall 2:55)

AA - 132

Carson DesRosier (27-1) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 27-1 won by fall over Micah James (Billings Senior) 2-7 (Fall 0:29)

Quarterfinal - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 27-1 won by major decision over Connor Konda (Butte) 19-11 (MD 10-2)

AA - 138

Traeton Duty (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Idren Peak (Billings Senior) 18-3 won by fall over Traeton Duty (Helena Capital) 3-4 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Blake Jolma (Missoula Sentinel) 14-9 won by fall over Traeton Duty (Helena Capital) 3-4 (Fall 0:51)

AA - 138

Conner Kovick (16-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jaron Roberts (Billings Skyview) 8-10 won by injury default over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 16-12 (Inj. 1:10)

Cons. Round 1 - David Kemp (Helena High) 7-17 won by injury default over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 16-12 (Inj. 0:00)

AA - 145

Wyatt Schneider (27-13) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Savaria (Billings Skyview) 17-6 won by fall over Wyatt Schneider (Helena Capital) 27-13 (Fall 4:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Schneider (Helena Capital) 27-13 won by fall over Eric Gardner (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-5 (Fall 2:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Justin Kovalicky (Missoula Sentinel) 16-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Wyatt Schneider (Helena Capital) 27-13 (SV-1 3-1)

AA - 145

Joey Lauerman (3-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brock Rodrigues (Bozeman) 25-1 won by fall over Joey Lauerman (Helena Capital) 3-7 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 1 - Jesse Horner (Missoula Sentinel) 10-11 won by fall over Joey Lauerman (Helena Capital) 3-7 (Fall 2:46)

AA - 152

Dylan Graham (24-9) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Graham (Helena Capital) 24-9 won by decision over Brendan Gill (Belgrade) 20-15 (Dec 9-7)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Graham (Helena Capital) 24-9 won by decision over Isaiah Murch (Billings Senior) 15-9 (Dec 10-5)

AA - 160

Ian Isaacson (20-18) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Klepps (Billings Senior) 23-3 won by tech fall over Ian Isaacson (Helena Capital) 20-18 (TF-1.5 5:29 (21-6))

Cons. Round 1 - Ian Isaacson (Helena Capital) 20-18 won by fall over Jase Lewis (Missoula Hellgate) 12-8 (Fall 3:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Caden Gilmond (Glacier (Kalispell)) 13-7 won by major decision over Ian Isaacson (Helena Capital) 20-18 (MD 14-6)

AA - 170

Tucker Zanto (7-20) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Quintin Greer (Great Falls/MSDB) 7-6 won by fall over Tucker Zanto (Helena Capital) 7-20 (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Zanto (Helena Capital) 7-20 won by forfeit over Coy Cohenour (Bozeman) 6-8 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Thomas Crofts (Glacier (Kalispell)) 13-7 won by fall over Tucker Zanto (Helena Capital) 7-20 (Fall 1:43)

AA - 182

Noah Kovick (19-2) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Kovick (Helena Capital) 19-2 won by fall over Eli Madland (Billings West) 11-24 (Fall 1:35)

Quarterfinal - Noah Kovick (Helena Capital) 19-2 won by fall over Bradden Rowles-Ortiz (Bozeman) 8-3 (Fall 0:58)

AA - 182

Chayton Winkle (6-6) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jake D`Agostino (Bozeman) 15-4 won by fall over Chayton Winkle (Helena Capital) 6-6 (Fall 1:13)

Cons. Round 1 - Chayton Winkle (Helena Capital) 6-6 won by decision over Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) 6-13 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Myles McClernan (Butte) 18-8 won by fall over Chayton Winkle (Helena Capital) 6-6 (Fall 3:12)

AA - 205

Zane McCormick (23-4) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Zane McCormick (Helena Capital) 23-4 won by fall over Sylas Dillon (Billings Senior) 2-6 (Fall 2:25)

Quarterfinal - Zane McCormick (Helena Capital) 23-4 won by fall over McCade O`Reilly (Bozeman) 4-3 (Fall 3:45)

AA - 205

Titan Purdom (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brenner Bushfield (Billings Skyview) 21-4 won by fall over Titan Purdom (Helena Capital) 3-4 (Fall 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Zaybin Stewart (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-8 won by fall over Titan Purdom (Helena Capital) 3-4 (Fall 2:39)

AA - 285

Josh Lee (22-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Lee (Helena Capital) 22-11 won by fall over Daven Hickman (Great Falls CMR) 3-4 (Fall 3:35)

Quarterfinal - Josh Lee (Helena Capital) 22-11 won by decision over Camryn Vergeront (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-6 (Dec 8-1)

AA - 285

MHSA State Championships Results for Helena High

AA - 103

Jason Mandy (7-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Gutenberger (Belgrade) 29-12 won by tech fall over Jason Mandy (Helena High) 7-17 (TF-1.5 4:15 (16-1))

Cons. Round 1 - Jason Mandy (Helena High) 7-17 won by fall over Connor Johnson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 2-5 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 25-10 won by fall over Jason Mandy (Helena High) 7-17 (Fall 1:00)

AA - 113

Nathon Elmose (12-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Nate Preston (Great Falls CMR) 12-7 won by fall over Nathon Elmose (Helena High) 12-14 (Fall 3:02)

Cons. Round 1 - Nathon Elmose (Helena High) 12-14 won by fall over Nathaniel Yargo (Helena High) 6-11 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Austin Phatavong (Great Falls/MSDB) 26-15 won by fall over Nathon Elmose (Helena High) 12-14 (Fall 1:30)

AA - 113

Nathaniel Yargo (6-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 38-2 won by fall over Nathaniel Yargo (Helena High) 6-11 (Fall 1:01)

Cons. Round 1 - Nathon Elmose (Helena High) 12-14 won by fall over Nathaniel Yargo (Helena High) 6-11 (Fall 2:31)

AA - 120

JT Gehring (6-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Martello (Great Falls CMR) 22-4 won by fall over JT Gehring (Helena High) 6-7 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Frost (Glacier (Kalispell)) 12-10 won by fall over JT Gehring (Helena High) 6-7 (Fall 1:35)

AA - 120

Ian Mehrens (19-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Easton Shupe (Great Falls/MSDB) 24-8 won by fall over Ian Mehrens (Helena High) 19-14 (Fall 3:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Ian Mehrens (Helena High) 19-14 won by injury default over Bryson Danzinger (Missoula Sentinel) 16-10 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Ian Mehrens (Helena High) 19-14 won in tie breaker - 1 over Isaac Ayers (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 19-18 (TB-1 2-1)

AA - 132

Cameron Wyant (5-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - RJ Lowdog (Billings West) 28-11 won by major decision over Cameron Wyant (Helena High) 5-16 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Stodtmeister (Billings West) 17-11 won by decision over Cameron Wyant (Helena High) 5-16 (Dec 4-1)

AA - 132

Andrew Cotton (5-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Avery Allen (Bozeman) 22-1 won by fall over Andrew Cotton (Helena High) 5-11 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Partridge (Billings Skyview) 11-16 won by fall over Andrew Cotton (Helena High) 5-11 (Fall 3:22)

AA - 138

David Kemp (7-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Leif Schroeder (Bozeman) 19-1 won by fall over David Kemp (Helena High) 7-17 (Fall 0:12)

Cons. Round 1 - David Kemp (Helena High) 7-17 won by injury default over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 16-12 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Shawn Miller (Billings Senior) 16-4 won by fall over David Kemp (Helena High) 7-17 (Fall 0:50)

AA - 160

Justice Seamons (11-16) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Brewer (Billings Senior) 4-3 won by decision over Justice Seamons (Helena High) 11-16 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Justice Seamons (Helena High) 11-16 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dylan Averyt (Butte) 11-20 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Justice Seamons (Helena High) 11-16 won by decision over Logan Gallagher (Billings West) 15-21 (Dec 3-2)

MHSA State Championships Results for East Helena

A - 170

Carlos Estrda (4-20) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Hoffman (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 42-1 won by fall over Carlos Estrda (East Helena) 4-20 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Carlos Estrda (East Helena) 4-20 won by forfeit over Noah Hurst (Hamilton/Darby) 12-9 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Potter (Fergus (Lewistown)) 25-7 won by fall over Carlos Estrda (East Helena) 4-20 (Fall 0:34)

Tyler Little (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tom Walkup (Bozeman) 14-5 won by fall over Tyler Little (Helena Capital) 3-5 (Fall 1:13)

Cons. Round 1 - Dakota Friesen (Missoula Hellgate) 10-8 won by fall over Tyler Little (Helena Capital) 3-5 (Fall 0:33)

 

