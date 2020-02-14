Helena Capital sends five to semifinals, sits 7th in team race; East Helena makes history

BILLINGS — Technical glitches, delays and malfunctions defined the first day of the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.

But once the grapplers finally hit the mats in Billings at the Metra, the wrestling extravaganza delivered plenty of excitement, especially for Helena Capital.

The Bruins weren't without some issues of their own, as 138-pounder Conner Kovick was knocked out of the tournament with an injury in the opening round. But beyond that, it was a solid day for Capital which advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals and scored 65 points, good enough for seventh place after day one. Great Falls leads with 127 points, followed by Billings Senior (108.5) and Butte (102).

"Our five guys all got it done today," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said of his semifinalists. "They all won a bunch of matches with bonus points and that all contributes to the team score. They are wrestling well, so tonight, we will manage their weight and get them ready for tomorrow."

All the Capital wrestlers will manage their weight, except heavyweight Josh Lee.

"That's right," Mahana said with a chuckle as he was reminded of Lee, who weighs around 220 but is a heavyweight, meaning his weight isn't an issue. "I think he already has cinnamon rolls or something."