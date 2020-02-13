Helena Capital seeks history in more ways than one at All-Class State Wrestling

When it comes to wrestling in Montana or any high school sporting event, there is nothing like the All-Class State Tournament.

With thousands of fans, as well as hundreds of wrestlers, coaches and teams filling the First Interstate Arena at the Metra in Billings, it's a spectacle and this time around, Helena Capital is looking to make some history.

While the Bruins have certainly had success at the Class AA state tournament, they have never come away with a team trophy, which tops the list of goals this week for head coach Jeff Mahana.

"Never," Mahana said. "Never in school history have we won a trophy and so we told the kids, we have to win a trophy before we can talk about championships and right now, we are trying to get into conversation of that third-place finish. A lot of things have to go our way, but we are peaking at the right time, and that's our goal. We want a top-three finish."

Last season, Capital finished fifth at state. Bozeman took home the title, followed by Great Falls High in second and Kalispell Flathead in third.

Yet, the Bruins did crown a state champion last season and that was freshman Carson DesRosier, who won the title at 120 pounds.